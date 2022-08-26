House of the Dragon episode 2 release date and time — how to watch online

When you watch House of the Dragon episode 2, you get to see the next moves towards the Iron Throne. After a massive launch, wherein episode 1 was seen by more than 20 million viewers (which led to season 2's renewal), the Game of Thrones prequel is seen as HBO Max's latest and arguably greatest hit. But can those numbers sustain themselves this week? Yes, that's mostly the meta-story, but with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power waiting in the proverbial wings? It's on our minds.

House of the Dragon episode 2 release date and time House of the Dragon episode 2 airs on Sunday (August 28) on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab). Episode 1 arrived on HBO Max just before 9 p.m. ET, so try that out to avoid any rush that could cause issues.

To focus, though, House of the Dragon episode 2 should pick up with young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) having been chosen as the heir to the Iron Throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Of course, she is breaking the proverbial glass ceiling, being set to hold to a position no woman has in all of Westeros' history.

Her major opponent (at this stage) is already in clear focus: Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), whose ambitions are known. While he is the brother of Viserys, that was not enough. And we bet he's going to be an even-more-emotional weirdo having been passed over.

One bit of political intrigue to keep your eye on: Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King, sent his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) to the king's chambers in his time of grief. We expect Otto will do anything it takes to keep a semblance of power.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., House of the Dragon episode 2 arrives on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday (August 28). It's to air at 9 p.m. ET.

This season consists of 10 episodes, coming at a pace of one per week.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO or HBO Max, they're probably going to be able to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 regardless. Crave (opens in new tab), the usual source for HBO shows in Canada, has the rights.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online in the UK

Since Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, they will watch House of the Dragon episode 2 slightly later than the rest of us. House of the Dragon debuts in the U.K. on Sky Atlantic and NOW on August 29.

Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

Every episode will debut the day after its U.S. airing.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 in Australia

Aussies will stream House of the Dragon episode 2 on Binge (opens in new tab). It should arrive on the 29th.

House of the Dragon episode schedule

House of the Dragon episode 1: August 21 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 2: August 28 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 3: Sept. 4 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 4: Sept. 11 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 5: Sept. 18 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 6: Sept. 25 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 7: Oct. 2 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 8: Oct. 9 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 9: Oct. 16 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon episode 10: Oct. 23 @ 9 p.m. ET

House of the Dragon trailers

The first House of the Dragon trailer begins with an argument over what else: succession. No, they're not antsy for Succession season 4: King Viserys of House Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is concerned with who will take his throne. The name of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock for the younger years and Emma D’Arcy in older years) is suggested, as she's the first-born in line. That doesn't sound right to some, as a woman has never held The Iron Throne at this point.

In the second teaser trailer for The House of The Dragon, we met many a house-leaders (and some dragons), as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) got pledges of loyalty. We're curious how strong those vows actually are.

In HBO Max's first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon we got our first proper look at what Westeros was like 200 years before Game of Thrones.

It looks very much like the Westeros we knew, albeit rather dark and full of the platinum-hair that was a notable trait among the Targaryens and other noble Valyrian families.

The Iron Throne has also had a makeover, looking a lot more monstrous than it ever did during Game of Thrones and more akin to what George RR Martin envisioned when writing the books.

Unfortunately the trailer doesn't reveal much of what we can expect, aside from the possibility of those famous Targaryen dragons showing up and causing carnage — something that was lacking in Game of Thrones' later seasons.

House of the Dragon set photos

HBO released the first set photos from House of the Dragon, marking the start of production on the show. One of the pics, shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), provides a look at the cast members at a socially-distanced table read.

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO also tweeted out individual images of the House of Dragon cast members at the table read, which a fan on Instagram helpfully put together in a collage. It includes Considine, Smith, Cooke, Toussaint, D'Arcy and Ifans.

A post shared by House of the Dragon ♡ (@houseofthedraagon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The first set photos of the cast filming scenes have emerged. Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy were spotted filming on a beach in Cornwall, England. They're both sporting wigs to have the white-blond hair of Targaryens. Smith is Prince Daemon, while D'Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra. More on the characters below.

FIRST LOOK at Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy on the set of #GameofThrones prequel series #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/55dlag2xeMApril 28, 2021 See more

HBO released official photos of the cast in costume as their characters. The pics reveal Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (aka the Sea Snake); and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon cast and characters

The House of Dragon cast is led by Paddy Considine, who will play King Viserys, according to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). He's described as being "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

The other major House of the Dragon cast members are:

- Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, who is "the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

Cooke told Metro.UK that Alicent is "very different" from her recent role in the movie Pixie, whom she described as "really manipulative and conniving and selfish." Perhaps Alicent is one of the good eggs in this world.

- Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, described as "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…"

- Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, "the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man."

In February, four more cast members were announced:

- Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka "The Sea Snake," who will be the lord of House Velaryon. Their bloodline is old as House Targaryen, and Velaryon earned his nickname for being the most notorious "nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros."

- Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider who is wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon. She did not get the throne at the Great Council because — hold your surprise — "the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male."

- Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. As Hand of the King, Hightower is protecting the throne loyally, and sees the king's brother Daemon (Matt Smith) as the biggest threat to the monach.

- Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. Mysaria had nothing when she arrived in Westeros. Now, after she's "sold more times than she can recall," she's actually got the trust and of Daemon, the heir to the throne.

- Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, a member of King Viserys I Targaryen's Kingsguard. On his blog (opens in new tab), George R.R. Martin wrote Ser Criston is "the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to lands or titles, all he has is his honor and his skill with sword and lance. He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies. He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts and a maker of kings … Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And do keep that sword sharp."

And after being spotted in leaked set photos, actor Graham McTavish confirmed he's part of the cast of House of the Dragon.

I’m really having a lot of fun," he told U.K. fashion magazine Stylist. "We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons.”

It does not, sadly, seem to involve McTavish's co-star from Outlander, Sam Heughan. In the same interview, Heughan joked, "Am I in [House of the Dragon]?" He also revealed he auditioned for Game of Thrones seven times, for roles including Renly Baratheon and Ser Loras Tyrell.

House of the Dragon plot

House of the Dragon is set several hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's based on Martin's novel "Fire & Blood," which chronicles the rule of House Targaryen from the beginning. The story starts with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

House of the Dragon will focus on a particular part of the Targaryen history: The Dance of Dragons. It was a bloody and brutal Targaryen civil war that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. (That's a little more than a century after Aegon I's conquest.)

Star Olivia Cooke has revealed that House of the Dragon won't have the gratuitous graphic violence against women that was commonplace on Thrones. She told The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that "I wouldn’t feel comfortable in being a part of anything that has just egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason whatsoever, just because they want it to be tantalizing in a way that gets viewers."

King Viserys I's death sets off a struggle for succession between his daughter from his first marriage, Princess Rhaenyra, and his son from his second marriage, Aegon II. Princess Shireen Baratheon recounted this story in a fifth-season episode of Game of Thrones.

"Brothers fought brothers, dragons fought dragons," she reminded her father, Stannis. "By the time it was over, thousands were dead."

As Shireen noted, the conflict took its toll on the Targaryens, as almost all of their dragons died in the war. The beasts remained extinct for a century and a half, until Daenerys Targaryen hatched her three dragons in Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon episodes

House of the Dragon will consist of 10 episodes. While we don't know the episode titles yet, HBO has revealed the directors.

House of the Dragon season 1 directors include Clare Kilner (EastEnders), Geeta Patel (The Witcher) and Greg Yaitanes (House). They join Miguel Sapochnik, who was previously announced as the director of the pilot.

