Succession season 4 is confirmed — everything we know so far

Yes, Waystar Royco shareholders: Succession season 4 is happening. And so we got a jump start on collecting all of our notes on the new season ahead of the Succession season 3 finale. Of course, expect an update on Monday after the finale airs, which likely shakes up at least our thoughts about season 4's plot.

The news of Succession season 4 first popped up early on in season 3's airing. On October 26, right between episodes 2 and 3, HBO announced it was ordering a fourth season of the Roy family drama. Parent company WarnerMedia broke the news with a press release stating "The season three premiere of [Succession drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max."

That range of time starts on May 27, 2020, so it's not a long span of time, and so it includes His Dark Materials, Perry Mason, The Nevers, How To with John Wilson season 1, The White Lotus and possibly both of the Euphoria specials.

Brian Cox, talking to GQ UK, confirmed that the rough plan is for production to begin in June 2022. So, what informed guesses can we make from this?

We don't believe season 3's delayed production cycle — it began in fall 2020 and premiered on October 17, 2021, and was beset by Covid-19 related delays — is to be seen as precedent, so let's look back at season 2's schedule.

The second season was confirmed on June 11, 2018, and the earliest reports of filming beginning popped up in March 2019. It then premiered on August 11, 2019.

That would put a very possible Succession season 4 release date for December 2022/January 2023. Of course it will arrive on HBO and HBO Max (one of our picks for the best streaming services).

Succession season 4 cast speculation

Going into Sunday's finale, we are of two minds. We expect all of the Roys to come back next season, including Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy. Yes, we're reading the end of season 3 episode 8 as not a harbinger of the renegade Roy's demise, but of just an overall read of the state of mind he's in. Also, it's a funny nod to BoJack Horseman, whose writers he wanted for his Twitter account earlier this season.

We'd also expect the rest of the cast to return: Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams and J. Smith-Cameron back as Gerri Kellman. We could also see Alexander Skarsgård coming back as GoJo owner/tech mogul Lukas Mattson and Justin Kirk as the conservative politician Jeryd Mencken.

Of course, this can all change in the finale, so we will be updating this on Monday (Dec. 12).

Succession season 4 plot speculation

Considering the pace at which Succession can throw things out the window, the safest thing we can say about Succession season 4's storylines will be the continued machinations of Logan Roy's children for his spot on the throne at Waystar Royco.

Yes, Gerri is currently the interim CEO of Waystar Royco, but we don't know how long that will last.

Succession season 4's stories will hinge on whether or not Kendall accepts the buy-out offer and leaves the family business, as well as the state of the deal to acquire GoJo from Mattson.