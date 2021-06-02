Hawks vs Knicks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 5 online

Hawks vs Knicks start time, channel The Hawks vs Knicks live stream will begin Wednesday, June 2nd at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

It's available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs Knicks live stream features Trae Young and Clint Capella trying to cap off their first round series with New York, while Derrick Rose and Julius Randle try to keep their postseason going in this NBA playoffs live stream.

After splitting the first two games of this series in New York, the Hawks took control in Atlanta and now lead this series 3-1. Trae Young has put his team in a great position to advance averaging 27.5 points and 10 assists per game this series. Despite their lead, Young isn’t taking anything for granted, “the job’s not done,” he told reporters after their Game 4 win, “[we have] to go up to New York and win.”

While Young has been consistent for his team, Julius Randle has not been for the Knicks. New York’s leading scorer through the regular season has struggled in this series, but is coming off his best game. Going into Game 4, Randle had yet to reach the 20-point mark or shoot better than 35% from the floor. He did both in their most recent matchup with 23 points on 7-of-19 shooting. If the Knicks are going to force a Game 6, they’ll need Randle at his best along with Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett continuing their offensive output. Like Randle, Barrett’s coming off his best scoring game of the series, while Rose has led the Knicks with 22.8 points-per-game this postseason.

Game 5 also marks Trae Young’s first game back in MSG since the spitting incident in Game 2 when a fan located a row off the court spat at the Hawks’ guard. Unfortunately, that was just one of several fan related incidents across the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Other offenses include but are not limited to; a fan dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook in Philadelphia, a fan running onto the court in Washington and a fan who was later arrested for throwing a bottle at Kyrie Irving in Boston.

The Knicks come back home as 1.5-point favorites in Game 5. The over/under is 208.

How to avoid Hawks vs Knicks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hawks vs Knicks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Hawks vs Knicks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hawks vs Knicks airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Hawks vs Knicks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Hawks vs Knicks live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Hawks vs Knicks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hawks vs Knicks live streams. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.