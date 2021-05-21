Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Grizzlies vs Warriors start time, channel The Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream will begin Friday May 21st at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream features a Memphis team coming off a big win in their play-in match up, while Golden State is coming off a tough loss. Ja Morant and Memphis will look to take the West’s 8th-Seed, while Steph Curry and company will look to regroup in time for this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Golden State Warriors were in control Wednesday night in Los Angeles as they led the Lakers by 13 at the half. Then things started to unravel. After turning the ball over just five times in the first half, the Warriors committed 15 turnovers in the second.

Golden State’s defense started to split as well. LeBron James and Anthony Davis would hit 14 of their 22 second half shots after shooting just 3 for 19 in the first and second quarters. With the score tied at 100, with just under a minute to play, LeBron provided the dagger, hitting the game winning three-pointer as the shot clock expired from 34 feet out. The Lakers took the West’s 7th seed, while the Warriors are left fighting for the 8th and a chance to take on the top-seeded Jazz.

“We’ll come out swinging” Curry told the media after their play-in loss to the Lakers, “we’re obviously very familiar with Memphis and understand what it’s going to take to beat those guys.” The two-time MVP is referring to his teams’ 2-1 record against the Grizzlies this season, including a 113-101 win to close out the regular season. The finale was the only game of the three Curry played in after a tailbone injury sidelined him for the previous two. Curry dropped 46 on Memphis in the win.

The Grizzlies are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2017 and give their young core of Morant and Dillion Brooks their first taste of the NBA Playoffs. Morant is coming off a 20-point performance against the Spurs, while Brooks netted a team high 24 points in the win. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas had a huge game against the Spurs as he scored 23 points and pulled down 23 rebounds.

The Grizzlies enter Friday night’s game as 3.5-point underdogs in San Francisco. The over/under is 225.

How to avoid Grizzlies vs Warriors blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Grizzlies vs Warriors live streams in the US

In the U.S. Grizzlies vs Warriors airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.

Grizzlies vs Warriors live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, but the Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream isn't listed at this time on Sky Sports' channels. If it gets added, expect the game to start at 2 a.m. BST.

Grizzlies vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada may be out of luck, as we're not seeing Grizzlies vs Warriors listed on Friday's schedule for TSN or SportsNet. It could be added, though, so stay tuned.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.