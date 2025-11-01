How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal: live streams, TV details for Premier League 25/26 game
By Jacob Jones published
Arsenal are looking to notch up another three points as they travel to Turf Moor
Arsenal’s title charge keeps gathering momentum, and this Saturday they head to Burnley looking to stretch their winning run to nine in all competitions. You can watch Burnley vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
Burnley vs Arsenal live stream date, time and channels
The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Sat, Nov. 1)
► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sun)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• U.K. — No Stream
• Unlock Peacock — try