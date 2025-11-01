How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal: live streams, TV details for Premier League 25/26 game

Arsenal are looking to notch up another three points as they travel to Turf Moor

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyoekeres and Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal’s title charge keeps gathering momentum, and this Saturday they head to Burnley looking to stretch their winning run to nine in all competitions. You can watch Burnley vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Burnley vs Arsenal live stream date, time and channels

The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Sat, Nov. 1)
Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sun)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• U.K. — No Stream
