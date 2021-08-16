Google Pixel 5a leak teases release date, bigger battery and more

The Google Pixel 5a could get a big battery boost over previous Pixel phones, according to a new leak — and what's more, the phone could even launch as soon as tomorrow.

The report comes from an Android Police source, who allegedly came across Pixel 5a components being sent out to phone repair shops. It teases a reveal date of August 17 — which is tomorrow, in case you've not got a calendar nearby — and also suggests the Pixel 5a may have the largest battery yet in a Google phone.

According to Android Police, the Pixel 5a will have a hefty 4,680 mAh battery. If true, that's quite a bit larger than previous models: the Pixel 4a 5G contains a 3,885 mAh power pack, while the Pixel 5 uses a 4,080 mAh cell. The former didn't have good battery life, while the latter did, so if this information is correct then hopefully adding another 600 mAh and a year's worth of software refinements will make the Pixel 5a a new member of our best phone battery life guide.

Beyond the battery info, images shared by Android Police show the phone — which we should stress we can't confirm is the Pixel 5a — as looking a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G, with a rear fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras and a headphone jack on the top edge. We're expecting the return of the punch-hole notch in the display too, but none of the images show the front of the handset to back this up.

AP's source said that the phone felt more rubbery, which would be a notable difference from the matte-textured plastic back of the 4a 5G. The power button also looks to be ribbed, so if this phone does turn out to be the Pixel 5a, that would be another change from past Google phones, which have all used smooth buttons.

Finally, the Android Police report claims the Pixel 5a will be released on August 26, with a price of $450. That's the same as the Pixel 4a 5G, and quite a lot more expensive than the $349 basic Pixel 4a. Then again, if this information proves to be accurate, the Pixel 5a could well offer quite a bit more than last year's model.