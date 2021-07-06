Google Nest Thermostat now at its lowest price ever

The holiday weekend may be over, but Amazon has a killer deal on one of the best smart thermostats around.

Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $87.99. That's $43 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart thermostat. It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all summer.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $87 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: Control your home's heating and cooling with the current-gen Nest Thermostat. This smart system learns your habits and automatically regulates your home's temperature room by room. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $87.99, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Google Nest Thermostat Kit: was $144 now $102 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the Google Nest Thermostat long with a trim kit. It includes a trim plate for installing on your wall and a steel plate for installing your smart thermostat over an electrical box. View Deal

In our Nest Thermostat 3rd Gen review, we loved its large display, intuitive interface, and the fact that it works with multiple smart home systems. Although it's not Apple HomeKit compatible, this Editor's Choice thermostat still delivers when it comes to design and functionality.

The third version of this Google-owned thermostat has a larger and sharper display than its predecessor. Like before, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns your behavior over time, so it can automatically change the temperature when someone comes home.

The Nest Thermostat works with various Wi-Fi connected smart home devices. This makes for easy integration into smart homes. It's compatible with Logitech Harmony remotes, Philips Hue lights, Whirlpool, LG and GE, appliances as well as August, Kevo, and Yale smart locks.

What's more, the Nest Thermostat works with Amazon Echo smart speakers so you can adjust the temperature using voice commands like, "Alexa, tell Thermostat to set the temperature to 65 degrees."

This sale is bound to end soon, so get this Editor's Choice deal while you can.