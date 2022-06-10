God of War Ragnarok — release date reportedly set for November

God of War Ragnarok should come to Playstation this November.

Per Jason Schreier from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War is coming in November 2022. The project's release date has had a bumpy ride: Earlier in 2022 it was slated for release in September, but then was rumored to fall all the way to 2023. At one point it was even scheduled to release in 2021 — obviously, that did not happen.

Many things can contribute to a game release moving around. These delays are not uncommon, and many developers have had to drastically change how they work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are not sure what caused God of War Ragnarok’s release date to move around so much, the information we do have suggests there is no reason to panic about this first-party PlayStation game.

While we currently only know the potential release month, Schreier states that multiple sources expect an official release date to be announced by Sony later this month.

What do we know about God of War Ragnarok?

Note: The following section contains mild spoilers for 2018’s God of War

Based on the reveal trailer that came out during Sony ’s Playstation Showcase 2021 we expect God of War Ragnarok to be a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War, in which series protagonist Kratos journeys through Midgard with his son Atreus. The end of God of War set up the potential for a storyline based on the Norse myth of Ragnarok, with Thor looking to seek revenge on Kratos. The reveal trailer shows Kratos interacting with an older Atreus, as well as appearances from Norse gods Thor and Tyr, so picking up not too far from where we left off is a reasonable guess.

(Image credit: Sony)