PlayStation Showcase 2021 live blog: All the big news as it happens

Kicking off today, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 should give us a deluge of information about the hottest upcoming PS5 games, as well as some cross-generation titles.

The showcase is expected to be a big one after PlayStation had a rather quiet E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021. And Sony's last State of Play event wasn't exactly frenetic with major announcements. But with Deathloop coming September 14, Horizon Forbidden West on the horizon, and God of War: Ragnarok coming next year, we'd expect to see and hear about these games in some from or another.

PS5 restock update: Track right now

The best PS5 games

How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 live

Starting today at (Thursday, September 9) at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. BST, you can watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 via a live stream. For a full breakdown check out our how to watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 live guide, but also see the video below.

Keep an eye on this live blog as we'll bring you all the hot takes from the showcase, as well as parse the news so you can filter out the best nuggets of information from the noise.