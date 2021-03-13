Georgetown vs Creighton live stream: How to watch the Big East Championship Game online

Georgetown vs Creighton channel, start time The Georgetown vs Creighton live stream will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Saturday March 13. It will be on FOX.

The Georgetown vs Creighton live stream isn’t the championship match-up most were expecting at the start of the Big East tournament, but as a wise person once said, “that’s why they play the games.” The 12-12 Hoyas take on the 20-7 Blue Jays Saturday in this Big East Tournament live stream.

Georgetown entered the conference tournament as an 8-seed. They first dispatched 9-seed Marquette. Then the Hoyas shocked the conference by upsetting 1-seed Villanova, who had won the last 3 Big East Tournaments.

Hoya alum, Head Coach and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing referred to Nova as the “class of the conference” and beating them was a “huge step” for the program. Georgetown took another step Friday night, beating 5-seed Seton Hall, 66-58 to reach their first Big East Championship game in 11 years.

The key to Georgetown success? Versatility. In each of the Hoyas’ three games they’ve featured a different leading scorer. Against Marquette it was Jahvon Blair scoring 20, against Nova it was the freshman Dante Harris netting 18 points and versus Seton Hall it was Jamorko Pickett with 19 points.

Creighton entered the tournament as the 2-seed and enjoyed a first-round bye before blowing by Butler in the quarterfinals, 87-56. Then things got real for the Blue Jays in the semifinals against UConn. Creighton shot 10% below their average against the Huskies which lead to them trailing by 5 with under six minutes to go. Then Marcus Zegarowski’s lay-up sparked a 9-0 Blue Jays run and Creighton was able to hold off UConn after that for their third Big East Championship Game birth.

Creighton and Georgetown mark the first time a 2 and 8 seed face off in the Big East Title Game. These two teams spit their two head-to-head matchups this season with the road team winning each game. Creighton is an 8-point favorite against Georgetown with and over/under of 114.5.

In the US, Georgetown vs Creighton is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Saturday March 13.

