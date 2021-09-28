GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for today — time and how to get yours

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

GameStop is will be holding a PS5 restock online later today (September 28). The retailer has just updated its website with fresh PS5 bundles, which is a surefire sign that a drop is just around the corner. This will be the retailer's first restock since September 14.

News of this restock first came via Wario64, and it's been confirmed that there will be four bundles on offer: two for the PS5 Disc edition and two for the PS5 Digital edition. You will need to be a PowerUp Pro Reward member in order to buy a console in this restock. Assuming this drop follows the same pattern as previous GameStop restocks it should begin at around 11 a.m. ET.

As per usual with GameStop PS5 restocks the console will only be available in a selection of pre-built bundles. The packages in this restock include extras like an additional DualSense controller or physical copies of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, NBA 2K22, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

It's also been confirmed that this latest GameStop PS5 restock will be exclusively available to PowerUp Reward Pro members . This isn’t a huge shock as the retailer has been offering customers signed up to its premium membership tier exclusive access to PS5 restocks for more than three months now. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

This won't be GameStop's only PS5 restock of the week either. The retailer has already confirmed it will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Thursday (September 30). So if you miss out during this online restock, then won't have to wait long for a second chance to secure a console from GameStop.

If you'd rather not sign up for a PowerUp Reward Pro membership or are only after the PS5 console standalone why not check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest stock information and features all the buying advice and all-important retailer links you'll need to secure a PS5 this holiday season.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.