Galaxy Unpacked 2023 — what to expect beyond the Galaxy S23

When Samsung takes to the stage for its February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event, it's a pretty safe assumption that the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone models will be along for the ride. But you'd be off-base to think that the announcements will begin and end with new phones.

Galaxy Unpacked: How to Watch If you're not invited to the Feburary 1 Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, you can still watch the proceedings when they get underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. GMT. Samsung says it will live stream the event from its Samsung Newsroom site (opens in new tab). You can also expect a YouTube feed — mostly like on Samsung's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) — though a placeholder won't appear until we get closer to the February 1 event.

That's because Samsung rarely sticks to one thing when it's time for an Unpacked event. Recent events have seen at least one — if not more — Samsung products from different categories join Samsung's new phones on the stage for a closer look before release. It's likely the February 1 event follows that pattern.

That said, Samsung will certainly have a lot to talk about with the Galaxy S23 all by itself. We're expecting the company to show off three new models of the phone — larger Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices are likely to join the standard Galaxy S23. It's the Ultra that figures to see the biggest changes, most notably with its rumored 208MP main camera. But all three likely S23 entries are tapped to add Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and emergency satellite connectivity, among other features.

You could probably fill a launch event just detailing those features. So why do we think Samsung will include more than just the Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1? Read on to find out more about Samsung's track record with its recent product events and what we think could be joining the Galaxy S23 on the agenda.

Galaxy Unpacked: What Samsung's done before

You don't have to go too far back in the past to figure out that Samsung likes a crowded stage at its product events, particularly when it's time to launch new phones.

Take the last Galaxy Unpacked event from August 2022, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 made their debuts. Those foldables may have been the headliners, but other Samsung products made an apperance, too. We also saw the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at that time.

A year ago, when Samsung was showing off the Galaxy S22 lineup, we got to see additional products as well. That time around, we also got to see a trio of tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Yes, there are standalone events where Samsung talks up one product and moves on. But those tend to be online-only launches. The Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 is a live event, taking place in San Francisco. With reporters gathering in person for the first time since the pre-pandemic Galaxy S20 launch in February 2020, Samsung likely wants to put on a packed show with lots of product demos.

Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready for new Galaxy Book 3

Samsung may have already given us a pretty solid clue about what its Unpacked plans are beyond just the likely Galaxy S23 launch. And it's contained in the electronics giant's Galaxy S23 preorder offer.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As of this writing, you can reserve a spot with Samsung for pre-ordering whatever gets announced at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1. Do so before the date of Samsung's big event, and you can get a $50 credit for pre-ordering one device and a $100 credit for pre-ordering two. That's already a hint that there's going to be more than one type of product on hand at the February 1 event.

But Samsung goes into greater detail on its pre-order page. There's a box you can click to "Reserve Galaxy smartphone," a pretty sure sign that the Galaxy S23's arrival is imminent. But next to it, another box lets you "Reserve Galaxy Book," accompanied by a silhouette of a laptop.

We don't think we're making a great leap in logic to conclude that a new Galaxy Book model is in the offing. especially since it's been nearly a year since the Galaxy Book 2 made its debut at the 2022 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And sure enough, Sammobile reports (opens in new tab) that a Galaxy Book 3 is definitely in the works, according to the sources it's talked to.

Specifically, reports suggest that there are three versions of the laptop that we could see next month. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could be joined by a Pro version as a well a a Pro 360 model, which would be a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Rumors suggest a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop from Samsung that figures to be lighter than both the Dell XPS 15 and the Apple MacBook Pro. That would mean the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra would tip the scales at just under 4 pounds, according to Sammobile's math. Other features of the laptop include a full-size keyboard an a 13th gen Intel processor.

Those aren't the most detailed rumored specs, but it's a lot more than what we've heard about other potential Samsung products. Given all that and the Galaxy Book reservation option on Samsung's pre-order site and we're confident the Galaxy Book Ultra 3 will join the Galaxy S23 at the next Unpacked event.

Galaxy Unpacked: Other potential products

Speaking of other potential products that could appear on February 1, it's also worth considering the follow-up tablets to the Galaxy Tab S8 models that arrived a year ago with the Galaxy S22. Bringing a new version of those tablets to accompany the Galaxy S23 would certainly add a nice bit of symmetry — but we don't think that's going to happen.

Start with the fact that it took Samsung about 18 months after the Galaxy Tab S7's release to come out with the Tab S8, so a year's turnaround may be too tight. A report in The Elec (opens in new tab) out of Korea last fall also claimed that Samsung wasn't even going to start development of the Galaxy Tab S8 until 2023, which means we wouldn't see the new tablet until closer toward the end of the year.

Likewise, the Galaxy Watch has been a mainstay at Samsung product events. But given the fact that the Galaxy Watch 5 arrived as recently as last August, we'd be very surprised to see a Galaxy Watch 6 on February 1. That seems like the kind of product Samsung would show off in the latter half of the year.

With the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds recently updated, you'd imagine that's out of the mix for a Galaxy Unpacked appearance as well. It has been two years since the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived, but with few rumors out there about a successor, we wouldn't count on that announcement at Unpacked either.

Galaxy Unpacked: Outlook

An installment of Galaxy Unpacked always figures to be eventful, and the upcoming February 1 edition should be no different. While the Galaxy S23 will certainly get the bulk of the attention at that time, be prepared for at least one other Samsung product to make its debut.