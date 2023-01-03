Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra — all the rumored differences

It won't be long before the Samsung Galaxy S23 arrives — a little more than one month, as one rumor claims. And with three different models likely to appear at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, knowing the Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra differences can help you decide which model is the right one for you.

Of course, nothing's official about the Galaxy S23 as of this writing, making a spec comparison somewhat difficult. Still, thanks to Galaxy S23 rumors, we know enough about the upcoming phones to make some basic assumptions about what to expect from Samsung's flagships.

As with recent Galaxy S releases, we're anticipating a trio of phones. Along with the base Galaxy S23 model, we should get a slightly larger Plus phone along with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That phone will not only have the biggest screen and the highest price tag, but it will likely feature the most premium set of features, differentiating from the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Here's a preliminary Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra breakdown, looking at how these three phones may differ.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen size 6.1-inch AMOLED (2,340x1.080) 6.6-inch AMOLED (2,340x1,080) 6.8-inch AMOLED (3,088×1,440) CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), 10MP telephoto (10x zoom) Front cameras 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery size 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging speed 25W wired 45W wired 45W wired Size 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches Weight 6 ounces 7.3 ounches 8.2 ounces Colors Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra price and availability

All three Galaxy S23 phones will likely debut at the same time. According to the latest Galaxy S23 release rumors, that will likely be at some point in February, which would be keeping with recent Galaxy S releases.

While there has been talk of a possible delay in the Galaxy S23 launch as Samsung settles on pricing — more on that in a moment — right now, the most confident rumor we've heard is that Samsung will hold a Galaxy S23 launch event on February 1. If accurate, the phones would likely land on retail shelves by the middle of February.

As for pricing, we had been anticipating the same prices Samsung charged for the Galaxy S22 series — $799 for the entry-level model, $999 for the Plus and $1,199 for the Ultra. As mentioned, a December rumor claimed Samsung executives were still debating how much to charge for the phones. That could reflect concerns over rising component prices, which might force the phone maker to pass on the cost to consumers. However, we continue to hold out hope that Samsung either keeps prices the same as last year or even drops the cost on the S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra design and display

We're not expecting any of the new Galaxy S23 models to deviate too much from what the Galaxy S22 has offered in terms of design and display size. The three display options — 6.1 inches on the base model, 6.6 inches for the Plus and 6.8 inches on the Ultra — will likely remain the same in this year's editions. Similarly, we'd anticipate that all three phones will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, but that only the Ultra will be able to scale down to 1Hz when the screen activity is static; the S23 and S23 Plus should retain their 48Hz to 120Hz range, if rumors are accurate.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun)

The biggest design change could come in the form of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus adopting the look of the Ultra models, where rear camera lenses are stacked vertically and individually instead of grouped in an array that blends into the side of the phone. In other words, the contour cut design of previous models is going away, as Samsung goes for a uniform look for its Galaxy S phones. That's what leaked renders and dummy units have suggested, at any rate.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun Uk)

Typically, Samsung works in different colors for the different Galaxy S models, though Galaxy S23 color rumors suggest that could change. Specifically, we've only heard rumors of all three models featuring the same four color options of Phantom Black, Lavender, Green and Cream. Shots of Galaxy S23 accessories like the Ultra's S Pen have pointed to these colors, though we could always see some last-second options tied to specific models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras

Rumors point to few changes for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus cameras, with those two phones once again sharing the same camera setup — a 50MP main lens aided by 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto shooters.

Instead, the big camera change is expected to come to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the 108MP main camera on previous Ultra models giving way to a 200MP shooter. Reportedly, you'll be able to switch between 200MP, 50MP and 12.5MP shots depending on how much detail or brightness you want in a given photo. Rumors tip the Galaxy S23 Ultra to have the same 12MP ultrawide shooter and dual 10MP telephoto lenses as before.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The S23 Ultra could see something of a downgrade to its front camera, at least in terms of megapixels. Unlike the 40MP front shooter on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new phone could see a 12MP sensor instead that would offer other enhancements over resolution. Coincidentally, that's the same 12MP sensor rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as those phones get an upgrade from the 10MP front camera of their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra performance

Past Galaxy S models have featured Qualcomm's top-of-the-line silicon for models released in the U.S. and many other markets, while European countries see phones powered by Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. Europe is getting the raw end of the deal here, as the Exynos doesn't usually perform as well as the best Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Things could change with the Galaxy S23 release, though, as all three models are tipped to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. What's more, that silicon is expected to power every model regardless of what country the phone ships in. That's potentially great news, as our benchmarks for a reference device running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 show that the chip is capable of matching the performance on Apple's A15 Bionic silicon in some tests. The A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14 Pro models should continue to set the performance standard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phone Processor Geekbench 5 single-core score Geekbench 5 multicore score Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Reference Design Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 1,500 5,249 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1,240 3,392 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max A16 Bionic 1,882 5,333 Apple iPhone 14 A15 Bionic 1,727 4,553

As a result, we're expecting a big performance boost for the Galaxy S23 models courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There could be an extra benefit, as the Samsung phones may all receive an overclock version of Qualcomm's chipset.

Another potential impact on Galaxy S23 performance could be an improved cooling system for the new phones. Twitter leaker Ahmed Qwaider claims the Galaxy S23 models will have a new cooling system that should prevent the phones from overheating, allowing them to enjoy sustained performance for long periods.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

That's potentially what the three new models will have in common, though — what about differences? The Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature multiple RAM options — either 8GB or 12GB — while the S23 and S23 Plus would simply offer an 8GB version. Another rumor tips the Galaxy S23 Ultra to start with 256GB of storage, as opposed to the 128GB base storage in the other two models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra could go up to 1TB of storage as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra battery and charging

We'd expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to continue to have the biggest battery of all three S23 models. After all, it is the largest of the three phones with the biggest screen to keep powered up. And indeed, rumors tip the Galaxy S23 Ultra to have a 5,000 mAh battery, the same power pack that the Galaxy S22 Ultra featured.

But the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should have bigger batteries than their predecessors, at least if rumors about the phones prove accurate. Both phones are expected to see their battery size increase by 200 mAh. That translates to a 3,900 mAh cell for the Galaxy S23 and a 4,700 mAh power pack for the S23 Plus.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Frankly, we'd welcome the larger batteries in those two phones. Battery size doesn't automatically translate to longer battery life — the power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will have something to say about that, as well — but the S22 series fell short of a spot on our best phone battery life list. We hope to see that improve with the Galaxy S23 models, and if bigger batteries help out, all the better.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus benefitted from 45W charging speeds, while the Galaxy S22 made do with 25W. According to Galaxy S23 rumors, none of that will change with the upcoming models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra software and special features

Count on one big difference between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the other two models in this lineup. Like the last two Ultras in the Galaxy S family, this new version should include an S Pen. And like the Galaxy S22 Ultra before it, the S23 Ultra will have a built-in slot to house Samsung's stylus.

Otherwise, we wouldn't anticipate many differences between the software and special features for the Galaxy S23 lineup. All three phones are all but certain to ship with Android 13 in the form of Samsung's One UI 5 interface.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Another rumor tips the Galaxy S23 to support satellite connectivity in the vein of a similar feature Apple introduced in the iPhone 14 series that lets you connect to emergency services even without a cellular signal. As with the iPhone 14, all three Galaxy S23 models are expected to support this new capability.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra outlook

With a month to go before the likely launch of Samsung's new phones, there's still time for more Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra differences to emerge. But we imagine the same basic differences are already in place for these phones.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to get the most powerful camera, a larger amount of RAM and storage and a built-in S Pen, helping to justify its status as the most expensive model. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have more in common with each other, with the more expensive Plus appealing to shoppers who want a bigger screen and faster charging. The Galaxy S23 will be positioned as the phone for the widest audience, with its telephoto lens helping it stand out from similarly priced rivals.

We should find out how accurate this forecast is in February, as the launch date for the Galaxy S23 phones approaches.