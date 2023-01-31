Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on images leaked for all three models

New Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on images,taken by user Suckmyn00dle (opens in new tab) and shared on the r/Samsung subreddit (via Dohyun Kim (opens in new tab)), have just leaked. And only a day before the Galaxy Unpacked event the phones are thought to be debuting at.

There's no guarantee these are real phones, or if they are that they're functional, but they certainly look the part going by the leaks, including one previous hands-on for the Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

Starting with the phones' backs, we can see the cameras embedded within the back panel are arranged in a different way to the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, with the Galaxy S23 (above) and S23 Plus models keeping their lenses separated rather than together in one block. These should be the exact same cameras as the Galaxy S22, except for the selfie camera on the front which will supposedly use a 12MP sensor instead of a 10MP one.

The phones are decorated with metallic green, purple and cream colors. That's in line with the rumored Galaxy S23 colors of Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower.

An alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus handset (Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

There's no obvious change to the design or camera layout of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which keeps the look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the phone which first introduced this design. The S23 Ultra is rumored to receive the new selfie camera that the two smaller S23 models are getting, as well as a 200MP main camera upgrade for even higher resolution images than the 108MP camera on the S22 Ultra was capable of.

An alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra handset (Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

On the phone's display side, the Galaxy S23 looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S22, with a flat display and polished metal edges. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's display is in theory a bit flatter than the Galaxy S22 Ultra's, while still remaining curved, but it's hard to see any difference here. These screens will be covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2 according to major hints from Gorilla Glass' manufacturer, which should mean greater protection from scratches and fall damage for the new Samsungs.

On the inside, rumors have said Samsung will be using a new customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship-grade chipset, tuned specifically for the Galaxy S23. There may also be larger batteries in the basic and Plus models, which we hope translates to more power but also greater power efficiency when needed.

With Galaxy Unpacked coming up tomorrow, all the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors we've been tracking will hopefully be proved correct. We'll be bringing you the news and our first impressions as they happen, as well as any last-minute leaks that break between now at 1 p.m. ET/, 10 a.m. PT,6 p.m. GMT tomorrow.