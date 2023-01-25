Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 and the company has confirmed it will showcase its upcoming Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops. Though we don’t yet have all the details, tips and rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will make an appearance.

As its name implies, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to be a high-end laptop for power users. It should sport a next-gen OLED touchscreen display along with mobile versions of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The upcoming laptop will also reportedly have a crazy light design.

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra based on all the rumors, tips and reports we’ve heard so far.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Price TBD Display 13 or 16-inch WQXGA+ (2560 × 1600) OLED, 16:10, 120Hz CPU Intel Core i7-13700H | Intel Core i9-13900H GPU RTX 4050 laptop GPU (6 GB) | RTX 4070 laptop GPU (8GB) RAM 16 GB RAM Storage 512GB | 1TB Dimensions 13.9 X 8.8 x 0.5 inches (starting) Weight 3.9 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Price and availability

Samsung has confirmed it will showcase its new Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. And while firm details remain under wraps, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has been tipped for an appearance.

We don’t know when the new laptop will be available to purchase, but we suspect it won’t be long after the Unpacked event — perhaps by the end of February if we were to take a guess.

Rumors say Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra during its Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb 1. (Image credit: Samsung)

However, if you’re interested, you can reserve a new Galaxy Book right now at Samsung (opens in new tab). In return, the tech giant is offering a $50 credit that you can spend on anything in its online store. This will be boosted to a $100 credit if you opt to reserve a new laptop in the Galaxy Book 3 series and Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 .

We haven’t anything about the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra’s price. If it's in line with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, the Ultra could cost around $1,299 and $1,449 for the 13- and 16-inch versions, respectively. But this is just a guess on our part.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Design and display

SamMobile (opens in new tab) has hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be revealed during Galaxy Unpacked and will beat rival machines from Dell and Apple in at least one category: weight. According to the website’s sources, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be lighter than the Dell XPS 15 and last year's MacBook Pro .

The Dell XPS 15 weighs between 4.2 and 4.6 pounds, depending on the configuration, whereas the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts from 3 pounds, but this weight can balloon depending on specifications. According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will clock in at less than 3.9 pounds, which should help it feel noticeably lighter compared to its competitors in the Ultra Book space.

SamMobile also says the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will sport a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, three Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader and a fingerprint reader.

A Samsung laptop featuring the company's OCTA display. (Image credit: Samsung Display)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could sport a next-gen OLED display that integrates touchscreen components into the panel itself. This could pave the way for even slimmer and sleeker laptops. That's because Samsung Display (opens in new tab) (hat tip to The Verge (opens in new tab)), the South Korean tech giant's screen-making arm, has announced the world's first "large-area" touch-integrated OLED.

Touchscreen OLED displays are nothing new, but Samsung is using a new tech called On Cell Touch AMOLED (OCTA) to embed touch sensors into the OLED panel itself. A form of this technology can be found in smartphones with OLED touch screens, but it has yet to be scaled up for laptop use.

As said above, the laptop is expected to come in 13-inch and 16-inch sizes. OCTA panels will also include more conventional performance features as well: a 120Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution will make for sharp and smooth displays. These specs are in line with those rumored for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and the new technology goes some way to explaining its reportedly impressive lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Performance

We don’t have firm details about the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra’s performance. With that said, tipster SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) posted the laptop’s specs on Twitter (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)).

The entry-level Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will allegedly pack a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 mobile GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is rumored to pack mobile versions of Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs. (Image credit: Nvidia)

The high-end configuration will have an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, an Nvidia RTX 4070 mobile GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

If these specs are accurate, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could potentially be one of the best gaming laptops. These specs should also make it adept for video editors. But again, take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Outlook

Based on what we’ve heard, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra should be a solid laptop for folks invested in the company’s ecosystem. People looking for an alternative to notebooks from manufacturers like Dell and Apple might also be interested. If the rumors are true regarding this device’s specs, it should land a spot on our best laptops page.

Again, outside of the fact that we’ll see new Galaxy Book laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked event, we don’t have firm details about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. But we should know more on February 1. Stay tuned!