Forget Prime Day — these 4K OLED TVs are $1,300 off at Best Buy

Now that Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed, we're expecting to see a massive influx of TV deals, not only from Amazon, but also from Amazon's rivals.

Best Buy, for instance, is taking up to $1,300 off LG and Sony OLED TVs. After discount, you can get the Editor's Choice LG 48-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV for just $1,499. That's $100 off and our favorite TV of 2020.

Wondering which model to get? Good news, because the cheapest TV in Best Buy's sale just so happens to be the best TV of 2020. The LG CX OLED TV is our top pick for 2020. It offers an amazing display, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of smart features.

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we were blown away by the TV's unparalleled picture quality. And while it's far from cheap, it's an amazing value considering that it packs more premium features and better performance than pricier OLED TVs.

The TV sports a more powerful processor, Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting), and new AI-powered audio tuning. LG has also perfected its webOS smart TV platform, which is dead simple to use.

If you prefer a larger screen, Best Buy has the LG 55-inch BX OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. The entry-level BX series is a great pick if you don't mind losing a few features. For example, the BX uses a lower-specced chip than the more expensive CPU in the CX series. That means you'll get less extensive support for some of the latest smart features, like content aware searches and intelligent sports alerts. It's otherwise a solid pick in Best Buy's sale.