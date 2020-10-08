Forget AirPods: Galaxy Buds Live just hit lowest price ever before Prime Day

Not to be outdone by Amazon's early Prime Day deals, Samsung is now selling its latest true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, for up to $64 off its list price of $169.

If you buy these bean-shaped buds from Samsung.com, and use this coupon code - S20FEADDON - you will save 20% or $34. To get another $30 off, you can trade-in your current audio device, wired or wireless, providing it still works and still has its case and charging accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $104 @ Samsung.com

Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds are its best yet, offering active noise cancellation, touch controls and great sound. You also get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app, and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.View Deal

Even if you don't have something you want to trade in, the base $34 discount to $135.99 is still the cheapest the buds have been in their short time on the market.

In our Galaxy Buds Live review, we liked them enough to give them a spot on our best wireless earbuds page. We praised their audio quality, in-ear comfort, battery and features list, and with good reason.

Thanks to the rounded design of the buds, they fit within your ears snugly, and without a stem or an arm hanging outside like many other popular earbuds do. Through the Galaxy Wearable app, available to both Android and iOS users, you're able to track down missing buds, customize controls and switch on the active noise cancelling or an EQ preset.

Even with noise cancelling enabled, you still get 6 hours of playback time, or 20 if you take the charging case into account. And while it's not got the strongest ANC around, it does offer the cleanest and most rounded sound of all of Samsung's earbuds, making it a great Android-focused rival to Apple's AirPods.

Be sure to check out all of the best early Prime Day deals to get the best savings right now.