These epic earbuds deals are all under $100 — grab an in-ear Prime Day bargain

Getting new earbuds in your pocket can be very expensive, but thanks to the Prime Day sales, it's a lot easier and cheaper than usual. I've spent a lot of time scouring Amazon for deals to find excellent earbuds under $100.

For those looking for the cheapest possible buds, there's the Soundcore by Anker P20i, which are down to just $18 at Amazon. That's under half price, and makes them cheaper than a family meal at Burger King. How about Amazon's Echo Buds for $44 at Amazon? That's around a third of their standard price.

Here are some of the best earbuds Prime Day deals that I've found under $100.

Prime Day earbuds deals under $100

Lowest Price! Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $18 at Amazon This is the ultimate in cheap earbuds. At their low, low price, they're perfect for slipping into a bag or pocket and not worrying about whether they're going to break or get lost. The sound is good for the price, and their 30-hour battery life is better than that of buds that cost 10 times as much. This deal is the lowest we've ever seen them, too.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $89 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds + are my favorite thing that Beats makes, thanks to their excellent fit, tiny size, and solid ANC. I really like the charging case as well, with its smooth pebble-like shape fitting perfectly into any pocket with ease. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever, thanks to an $80 discount.

Lowest Price! Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $69 at Amazon The Nothing Ear (a) features good sound for a great price, along with some solid noise canceling and good battery life. ChatGPT integration is what sets them apart — hold down a button, and ask the AI assistant anything you want, within reason. This deal is the lowest price we've seen on Nothing's budget buds.

Lowest Price! Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro: was $149 now $85 at Amazon The Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro are a very comfortable pair of earbuds with solid sound and ANC that's better than you'd expect. I like the little OLED screen in the case that gives you helpful battery readouts. Ten hours of battery is good too. This is the lowest price we've seen the buds hit.

Amazon Echo Buds 3rd gen: was $139 now $44 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Buds come with built-in Alexa, so you can access the assistant instantly wherever you are. There are 5 hours of battery in the buds, and noise canceling to keep out the outside world when you're trying to enjoy your music. This deal brings them down to their lowest ever price.

