Apple AirPods 4 are Prime Day cheap — snag a pair for just $89 while you still can

Prime Day has come and gone — but Apple deals are still going strong. In fact, the Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) are now Prime Day cheap and at their lowest price ever.

If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find a $40 discount on the Apple AirPods 4, which brings them down to just $89. That's a total steal in my opinion. Plus, with back to school right around the corner, these earbuds will definitely come in handy for the new semester ahead.

Additionally, the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are sporting a $60 discount, bringing them down to just $119. So if you're looking for noise canceling, I recommend shelling out a few extra bucks and opting for this pair, which is still a bargain.

Lowest Price Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC): was $129 now $89 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for ANC, you'll want the more expensive pair.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $119 at Amazon The more expensive, ANC-enabled AirPods 4 are also still discounted at Amazon. This 34% saving also brings these headphones down to their lowest ever price. If you have a bit of extra cash, it's worth the extra spend to get that noise cancelling tech on board.

If you're after an affordable AirPods option, the AirPods 4 and their super low price are definitely the way to go. One of our favorite things about the earbuds is that you can easily control music by squeezing the stems and they'll auto-pause when you take them out of your ears.

Another great feature is the head-tracked Spatial Audio, which works with Apple Music. It makes your music sound like it's coming from every which way — something that not many other buds at this price point offer.

Battery life at 5 hours isn't the best we've seen, but it'll last during your commute, study session or workout. The charging case is very small, so you'll have no problem fitting it into your pocket.

Again, if you're looking for a noise-cancelling earbud, you should opt for the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. It's definitely worth the extra $30 to get that noise cancelling tech on board.

This deal price matches the Apple AirPod 4's lowest price ever. We don't know how long it will remain active, so hopping on this epic deal ASAP is your best bet.