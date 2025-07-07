Don't miss the AirPods 4 at their lowest price ever — and Prime Day hasn't even started yet!

Prime Day 2025 hasn't even officially begun yet, and we're already seeing some excellent deals. This first one is a massive reduction on Apple's latest AirPods — the AirPods 4 (without ANC).

If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find a $30 discount, which brings them down to just $99. That matches their lowest price ever, perfect for those long bus journeys to college or your commute to work.

Lowest Price Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for ANC, you'll want the more expensive pair.

One thing worth getting out of the way first: This deal is only on the AirPods 4 without ANC. So if you're looking for noise canceling, you'll want the more expensive option for $149. Or don't spend the $20 extra and get the AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon.

If you're after the best money-saving option, however, then the AirPods 4 and their epic deal price are definitely the way to go. They've got the familiar, uninvasive eartipless in-ear fit, and those instantly recognizable stems to control the music.

Those controls are slightly more restrictive than some of the best earbuds, but they still work very well for controlling the playback of your music. Music that will sound pretty good too, thanks to Apple's solid audio tuning.

One of the best things about the buds is the head-tracked Spatial Audio, which works with Apple Music. It makes your music sound like it's coming from every which way — something that not many other buds at this price point offer.

Battery life at 5 hours isn't the best we've seen, but it'll more than last you getting to and from college or work. The charging case is utterly minuscule as well, so you'll have no problem fitting it into your pocket.

This deal price matches their lowest price ever. I don't think they'll see much of a drop over Prime Day either — although it might be worth waiting to see if there's a further drop when Amazon's deal days arrive.