The best Prime Day earbuds deals right now — save up to $100 on Beats, Sony, Bose and more
Earbuds for less
The best time of year to look for a pair of earbuds at a cut price is Prime Day — and luckily for you, it's just that time. That means massive savings on earbuds from Sony, Bose, Beats and more, just in time for the summer.
The Sony WF-C710N are down to $78 at Amazon, for example. That's a big $50 saving, making for their lowest price ever. Then there's the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are now down to $129 at Amazon — another big saving.
There's more besides, so let's take a look at the best Prime Day earbuds deals.
Quick list
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $69 @ Amazon
- Skullcandy Method 360 ANC: was $129 now $75 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-C710N: was $119 now $78 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
- Denon PerL Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4: was $349 now $239 @ Amazon
Best Prime Day earbuds deals
Sony's mid-range buds happen to be priced very competitively, and crucially, even lower with Prime Day. For a great price, you get wicked sound, top-notch ANC, and a very comfortable fit. As you find out in our 4.5-star review, there's little we didn't like about the buds, including their 30-hour battery life. This deal price is the lowest we've ever seen for the buds.
Bose's cheaper buds are no slouch when it comes to their ANC, with plenty of noise blocking to beat out the competition. Sound is very good as well, as you'll find in our 4.5-star review of the buds. 8.5 hours of battery life in the buds is also the best in the Bose family. This $50 discount is their largest ever.
The Beats Studio Buds + are my favorite product from the Beats lineup, featuring excellent sound and excellent ANC. They're well priced on a good day, but this deal brings them down to an even more affordable cost. That's an $80 discount for those who need a calculator (like me).
The WF-1000XM5 top the tree of Sony's earbuds line, packing in loads of features to make them a great buy at any price. As you'll find out in our 4.5-star review, there's excellent sound quality, great ANC and a comfortable fit awaiting you if you add them to your basket this Prime Day. We've seen them slightly cheaper before, but this deal price is still a great saving.
The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC brings Bose sound and ANC to a more fashionable design. They're a bit good too, with great sound quality and a comfortable fit. We gave them 4 stars in their review, with performance befitting something more expensive. This is their first discount, and the deepest they've received so far.
Sennheiser's flagship ANC earbuds are down to a solid price this Prime Day. The 4.5-star buds are a bit of a barnstormer, with excellent sound and solid ANC. Battery life is good too, with 30 hours of charge in the case. A comfortable fit rounds out the features. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but it's well worth picking them up at this price.
Nothing's stylish buds have a hefty $40 discount at the moment, bringing them down to a new low. For the price, you get solid sound, a comfortable fit and decent battery life. ChatGPT integration is the headline here, though — ask anything at the touch of a button.
Denon's PerL Pro earbuds not only sound excellent, but they can change the way they sound to make sure they match your hearing profile. They're comfortable too, and those dinner plate-like outer surfaces house some very solid touch controls. Spatial audio is good, too, and 8 hours of battery tops it all off.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.