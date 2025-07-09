The best Prime Day earbuds deals right now — save up to $100 on Beats, Sony, Bose and more

The best time of year to look for a pair of earbuds at a cut price is Prime Day — and luckily for you, it's just that time. That means massive savings on earbuds from Sony, Bose, Beats and more, just in time for the summer.

The Sony WF-C710N are down to $78 at Amazon, for example. That's a big $50 saving, making for their lowest price ever. Then there's the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are now down to $129 at Amazon — another big saving.

There's more besides, so let's take a look at the best Prime Day earbuds deals.

Best Prime Day earbuds deals

Lowest Price! Sony WF-C710N: was $119 now $78 at Amazon Sony's mid-range buds happen to be priced very competitively, and crucially, even lower with Prime Day. For a great price, you get wicked sound, top-notch ANC, and a very comfortable fit. As you find out in our 4.5-star review, there's little we didn't like about the buds, including their 30-hour battery life. This deal price is the lowest we've ever seen for the buds.

Lowest Price! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Bose's cheaper buds are no slouch when it comes to their ANC, with plenty of noise blocking to beat out the competition. Sound is very good as well, as you'll find in our 4.5-star review of the buds. 8.5 hours of battery life in the buds is also the best in the Bose family. This $50 discount is their largest ever.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $89 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds + are my favorite product from the Beats lineup, featuring excellent sound and excellent ANC. They're well priced on a good day, but this deal brings them down to an even more affordable cost. That's an $80 discount for those who need a calculator (like me).

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $198 at Amazon The WF-1000XM5 top the tree of Sony's earbuds line, packing in loads of features to make them a great buy at any price. As you'll find out in our 4.5-star review, there's excellent sound quality, great ANC and a comfortable fit awaiting you if you add them to your basket this Prime Day. We've seen them slightly cheaper before, but this deal price is still a great saving.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless: was $349 now $239 at Amazon Sennheiser's flagship ANC earbuds are down to a solid price this Prime Day. The 4.5-star buds are a bit of a barnstormer, with excellent sound and solid ANC. Battery life is good too, with 30 hours of charge in the case. A comfortable fit rounds out the features. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but it's well worth picking them up at this price.

Lowest Price! Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $69 at Amazon Nothing's stylish buds have a hefty $40 discount at the moment, bringing them down to a new low. For the price, you get solid sound, a comfortable fit and decent battery life. ChatGPT integration is the headline here, though — ask anything at the touch of a button.

Denon PerL Pro: was $199 now $149 at Amazon Denon's PerL Pro earbuds not only sound excellent, but they can change the way they sound to make sure they match your hearing profile. They're comfortable too, and those dinner plate-like outer surfaces house some very solid touch controls. Spatial audio is good, too, and 8 hours of battery tops it all off.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.