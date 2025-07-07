My favorite Beats ever just recieved a massive discount for the Prime Day sales

Beats and I have a rocky relationship. From the heady highs of the Beats Studio Buds+ to some of my lesser-loved devices, I'm never quite sure where we're going to land. The aforementioned Studio Buds+ remain some of my favorite earbuds ever, however, and now you can get some at a vastly reduced price.

The Beats Studio Buds+ currently have a $70 discount, making them just $99 at Amazon. That returns them to their lowest price ever, and a great deal for those looking for a solid pair of earbuds that won't break the bank.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds+: was $169 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds+ are one of my favorite parts of the Beats lineup. I like their fit, their style, and their AirPods Pro 2-like feature set. Our 4-star review shows just how much we enjoyed them, with attention paid to their iconic design and solid battery life. The ANC is good too — and this price makes them a killer deal.

The best thing about the Studio Buds+ are the color options. While the black and white choice might not seem all that interesting, it's the transparent variant that really catches the eye.

It looks classy too, with a matte finish to make them look more expensive. That, and they won't look as scratched up if they live in the same pocket as your keys.

The fit of the positively tiny buds is extremely comfortable — I was able to listen to them for the duration of a single charge, or about nine hours. That's excellent staying power, and it's increased when you put them in the charging case up to 36.

ANC is better than the old model, and it does a great job of keeping out the sounds of a busy office or a loud train trip. It might have been nice to get wireless charging in the case, but it's a compact little thing that houses the buds nicely. I like the shape. It's pebble-like form makes it incredibly easy to slip into a jeans pocket.

I'd say they're a much better buy than the AirPods 4 at the moment, which are the same price. You get ANC, a more comfortable fit, and they sound better. I rank them amongst the best earbuds you can buy today.