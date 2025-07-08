I'm an audio reviewer — these are the best Prime Day earbuds deals as low as $34 from a brand that's totally underrated
Get better sound for less
We're tracking the best Prime Day deals from today (July 8) all the way until Friday (July 11). If you need a new TV, air fryer, phone, or anything in between, we've got you covered.
However, I've got a very particular niche: audio gear. I test everything from soundbars, to speakers, and of course earbuds. EarFun is a unique brand in the audio world: known for budget-friendly gear, the new brand is carving a name for itself with cheap and cheerful products.
I've tested enough EarFun stuff now to know what's worth your $$$ and what isn't. Let me tell you know: do not get any of its headphones. Earbuds, though? Ooh, the earbuds are so good.
me help you figure out which deals are worth biting into — especially the $34 EarFun Air 2. These deals actually put big-name brands like Bose and Samsung to shame.
Quick links
- EarFun Air 2: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air 2: was £49 now £28 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air 2 NC: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air 2 NC: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $47 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air Pro 3: was £63 now £49 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air Pro 4: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon
- EarFun Air Pro 4: was £99 now £56 @ Amazon
Best EarFun wireless earbuds deals
I awarded the EarFun Air 2 wireless earbuds a nice 4-star rating in my review. The Air 2 earbuds are perfect for people who want decent sound quality for a ridiculously low price. As I said in my review, $49 is less than a week's groceries (where I live, anyway), and you get so much for that. No, these earbuds don't have noise canceling, but I didn't find this a major issue, even when on public transport. I just upped the volume of my music for that immersive experience.
Considering this awesome sale puts the EarFun Air 2 NC earbuds at just $43, I don't know if you can get better value earbuds anywhere else. These buds are basically the same as the Air 2 (above), but they have ANC. In my EarFun Air 2 NC review, I awarded these buds a lovely 4 stars, praising their sound quality for the price. These buds even have LDAC, which is perfect for hi-res listening. The bass is really epic on these buds — I was surprised too.
My colleague Nikita gave the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds an impressive 4-star rating in her review. She tested with Qualcomm aptX (a higher-res Bluetooth codec). She said that the Air Pro 3 buds "provide quite an immersive sound." She also said that the bass performance was really impressive, as the earbuds amplified the bass notes. While these buds don't have wear detection, the newer iteration (Air Pro 4) below do, so keep scrolling if you want to find out about these buds.
These are probably the best EarFun earbuds out there. If you want the best of the best, it's going to be the Air Pro 4. My colleague Nikita swapped her Bose QuietComfort earbuds for the Air Pro 4 — that's how good these budget buds are. In her 4.5-star review of the EarFun Air Pro 4, Nikita wrote, "How do the EarFun Air Pro 4s sound? In one word: magnificent", and she said that the ANC is awesome. And the best part? These buds have wear detection.
