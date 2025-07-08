I'm an audio reviewer — these are the best Prime Day earbuds deals as low as $34 from a brand that's totally underrated

We're tracking the best Prime Day deals from today (July 8) all the way until Friday (July 11). If you need a new TV, air fryer, phone, or anything in between, we've got you covered.

However, I've got a very particular niche: audio gear. I test everything from soundbars, to speakers, and of course earbuds. EarFun is a unique brand in the audio world: known for budget-friendly gear, the new brand is carving a name for itself with cheap and cheerful products.

I've tested enough EarFun stuff now to know what's worth your $$$ and what isn't. Let me tell you know: do not get any of its headphones. Earbuds, though? Ooh, the earbuds are so good.

me help you figure out which deals are worth biting into — especially the $34 EarFun Air 2. These deals actually put big-name brands like Bose and Samsung to shame.

Best EarFun wireless earbuds deals

U.S. EarFun Air 2 NC: was $69 now $43 at Amazon Considering this awesome sale puts the EarFun Air 2 NC earbuds at just $43, I don't know if you can get better value earbuds anywhere else. These buds are basically the same as the Air 2 (above), but they have ANC. In my EarFun Air 2 NC review, I awarded these buds a lovely 4 stars, praising their sound quality for the price. These buds even have LDAC, which is perfect for hi-res listening. The bass is really epic on these buds — I was surprised too.

U.K. EarFun Air 2 NC: was £59 now £35 at Amazon These are the exact same earbuds as above, so all the specs will be the same. These buds are basically the same as the Air 2 (above), but they have ANC. In my EarFun Air 2 NC review, I awarded these buds a lovely 4 stars, praising their sound quality for the price. These buds even have LDAC, which is perfect for hi-res listening. The bass is really epic on these buds — I was surprised too.

U.S. EarFun Air Pro 4: was $79 now $55 at Amazon These are probably the best EarFun earbuds out there. If you want the best of the best, it's going to be the Air Pro 4. My colleague Nikita swapped her Bose QuietComfort earbuds for the Air Pro 4 — that's how good these budget buds are. In her 4.5-star review of the EarFun Air Pro 4, Nikita wrote, "How do the EarFun Air Pro 4s sound? In one word: magnificent", and she said that the ANC is awesome. And the best part? These buds have wear detection.

U.K. EarFun Air Pro 4: was £99 now £56 at Amazon These are the exact same buds as above, so all the specs will be the same. These are probably the best EarFun earbuds out there. If you want the best of the best, it's going to be the Air Pro 4. My colleague Nikita swapped her Bose QuietComfort earbuds for the Air Pro 4 — that's how good these budget buds are. In her 4.5-star review of the EarFun Air Pro 4, Nikita wrote, "How do the EarFun Air Pro 4s sound? In one word: magnificent", and she said that the ANC is awesome. And the best part? These buds have wear detection.

