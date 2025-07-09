The AirPods 4 with ANC just hit their lowest price ever — but this is the way better Prime Day deal

With Prime Day now in full swing, the deals are really getting going. That means some great low prices on some of our favorite products. In fact, a great price just landed on Apple's ANC variant of the AirPods 4 for the lowest price ever.

The AirPods 4 with ANC are now just $119 at Amazon after a $60 discount. That's the largest savings we've ever seen. Yet still, I believe there are better options out there for slightly less in the Prime Day sales.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 with ANC just recieved their lowest price ever in the Prime Day sale. If you're not a fan of silicone eartips, then these might just be your best ANC-flavored option. They sound okay, and the ANC is surprisingly effective — it led them to a 4.5-star review, after all. This $60 saving is the biggest we've ever seen.

I can understand why so many want to buy the AirPods 4, especially the ANC variant. Not everyone likes the invasive eartip fitment of most earbuds, and the ANC model means they get the best of both worlds. A less 'forward' fit and noise blocking.

But the AirPods 4, in my mind at least, are compromised in some key areas. Battery life is a particular hangup of mine, with the buds only lasting around 4 hours with ANC enabled.

They don't sound amazing either, and there are definitely better-sounding options for a similar price or less. If you opt for an alternative, you'll miss the Apple ecosystem interoperability (which remains seamless) and the ever-popular AirPods aesthetic, but you'll get a significantly better pair of buds in the process.

Lowest Price! Sony WF-C710N: was $119 now $78 at Amazon The CF-710N are some of our favorite affordable earbuds, not least because of their excellent transparent blue colorway. They sound excellent, and their ANC is much better than what you'll find on the AirPods 4. This deal price brings them down to their lowest ever price as well.

Take Sony's WF-C710N, for example. They sound much better, and offer much longer battery life. They're proper in-ears with silicone tips, but that just makes the ANC even stronger. The WF-C710N are now just $78 in the Prime Day sales at Amazon — nearly $50 less than the AirPods.

Or you could spend even less and nab yourself Nothing Ear (a). They sound better, and there's ChatGPT integration for the AI nerds out there. The Nothing Ear (a) are also down to $69 at Amazon for a Prime day treat.

Look, if you're dead set on AirPods then the AirPods 4 with ANC are going to be just fine. But you could do so much better.

