Too good to be true! These Bose-beating earbuds just crashed to $55 for the final day of Prime Day
The 43% discount has me drooling
Dear reader, do you know what day it is? Why, only the final day of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales! We've seen killer discounts on our favorite tech this week — from TVs and laptops to cameras and audio gear.
If you're on the hunt for a pair of great-sounding earbuds but think the likes of Bose and Sony are out of your budget, don't worry: I've found a fantastic deal for you.
The EarFun Air Pro 4 are currently available for just $55 at Amazon U.S. and £56 at Amazon U.K. Yep, that's right: they're respectively 30% and 43% off right now, and trust me when I say they're worth every cent.
The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.
And fret not, my British comrades. The EarFun Air Pro 4s are down to just £56 in the British Isles too. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.
Look, I am well aware that the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are discounted by 28% right now, but I am also aware that they still cost more than $100, which is why I recommend the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds as an alternative.
In my Air Pro 4 review, I gave these earbuds 4.5 stars. I think these earbuds are extremely comfortable and sport a lovely design that makes them look pricier than they actually are. But of course, what good are earbuds if they don't sound awesome? Thankfully, the Air Pro 4s do.
The 10mm dynamic drivers offer an outstanding listening experience, especially when listening to bass-heavy tracks. Basslines sound earth-shattering, and you can feel them in your jaw and temple. Vocals are crystal clear, and the mids and highs are well-balanced. Their user-friendly app lets you customize the EQ to your heart's content, too.
Right now is your best and only time to grab these fantastic budget earbuds for audiophiles at a low, low price. The Air Pro 4s are available for just $55 in the U.S. and £56 in the U.K., and who knows when they'll go on sale again? Grab 'em and run!
