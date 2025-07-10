Save $80 on Samsung's AirPods Pro 2 rival this Prime Day — new lowest price for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 tend to rule the noise-canceling earbuds roost, but Samsung's buds are an excellent alternative if you're part of the Samsung faithful. They're also down to their lowest price ever in the Prime Day sales, thanks to a hefty discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now just $166 at Amazon after an $90 discount. That's a massive save, and makes them more affordable than ever. Just be aware that the white version, for whatever reason, is slightly more expensive.

Lowest Price! Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $166 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might be the best portable audio companion for Galaxy users that you can buy. They also feature a comfortable fit, a cool design, and decent battery life. This deal brings them down to their cheapest price ever.

If you're a user of one of Samsung's Galaxy phones, then the Galaxy buds 3 Pro are a great way to get music from your phone to your ears. They have features that only Galaxy users can access, for one, like many of the AI features.

AI features like translation, which lets you hear translations from your phone in your buds. The AI also helps improve the noise canceling, which is very good. Plenty for blocking out the sounds of your awful, awful commute.

The sound quality is good too, again enhanced with AI (is there nothing that Galaxy AI hasn't touched in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?). It's sharper than some of the competition, and you can tune it to your liking in the Galaxy Buds app — or the settings menu of your Galaxy handset.

Battery life is solid too, with 26 total listening hours. I personally like the way that they look as well, with that little light bar on either bud doing a lot of the heavy lifting. This deal brings them down to their lowest ever price, but only if you buy the silver version — the white ones are a little more expensive, but still reduced down to $177.

