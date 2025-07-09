One of my favorite Sony earbuds just hit a new low price for Prime Day — and they beat Bose in a big way

Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a new pair of earbuds for your commute — case in point? These are the Sony WF-C710N. They've just hit their lowest price ever, netting you some of our favorite in-ears for a bargain price.

The WF-C710N are now just $78 at Amazon thanks to a massive price cut. That's a fabulous deal in our eyes — AirPods Pro 2 eat your heart out, we only need these Sonys.

Lowest Price! Sony WF-C710N: was $119 now $78 at Amazon Sony's transparent blue buds are among our favorite affordable in-ear headphones. They sound excellent, not just for the price, and the ANC is highly competent for those noisy bus journeys and loud walks to work. They're comfy too, and the 30-hour battery life is very solid. This $50 discount makes them the lowest price they've ever been.

Transparent. Blue. That should really be all I need to say about WF-C710N to persuade you that they're worth the pickup. Nothing else should really matter — but, alas, it does, so I'll tell you more.

They sound excellent, stacking up with buds that cost twice the price, for one. Their ANC is as good as Bose options that cost $30 more, and the transparency mode is better. They're comfortable, they look great, and the case is compact enough to fit into any pair of Jeans.

Do I need to say more? Okay, how about 30 hours of battery, 8.5 of which live in the buds themselves. There's great call quality, loads of fitting options in the box, and Sony's DSEE that improves the quality of music from lower-res sources.

Really, all I should have to do is tell you that there's an amazing transparent blue color for you to be on board, but I suspect that the price might cinch it — $50 off for their lowest price ever. Don't delay, or everyone else will have bought them all instead. You've been warned.

