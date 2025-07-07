Skullcandy and Bose joined together to make some epic affordable earbuds — and now they've got a new lowest price in the Prime Day sales

As Prime Day 2025 rounds the corner at concerning speed, there are already some early deals to whet your appetite. One of my favorites so far is this one on the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbuds, my surprise buds of 2025.

You can currently save $30 on the earbuds at Amazon, which brings them down to $99. That's their first discount ever, giving them a de facto lowest price ever as a result. Just be quick, looks like they're selling fast.

Lowest Price! Skullcandy Method 360 ANC: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Skullcandy and Bose linked up for this surprise Feat., and the result is a pretty special pair of buds for a great price. They earned 4 stars in our review, thanks to solid noise canceling and very good sound for the price. The case might be a bit bulky, but you'll find plenty to love with a comfortable fit and slick style. This is their first discount since release, and it brings them down under $100.

I have but two words for you that will either instantly sell the Method 360, or put you off them entirely: Leopard print. If that's not a statement of intent, then I don't know what is — it really nails the buds style to the mast, and I think it's great.

While I didn't get to test the leopard print version of the buds, I did get to play with the white ones, and I really enjoyed myself. They've got that familiar bassy tone that you might expect from something with a Skullcandy logo on it, but they also have more detail and better mid-range response thanks to their Bose tuning.

They've got a similar design to Bose's best noise-canceling earbuds as well, with familiar eartips and fitting wings. That makes them very comfortable, so you can wear them for longer periods.

The case is perhaps the weakest link. It looks cool enough, but it is big. It's designed to swing off a bag or your baggy pants, but it does make it harder to cart around for those of us who like to house our earbuds in our pockets.

Battery life is good, though, and so is the ANC for something at this price. If you're a fan of leopard print or want something a little different to slip into your pocket this Prime Day, these might just be the buds for you.