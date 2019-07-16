There's a Massive Fitbit Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Update July 16 7:00 pm ET: As of this writing the below Fitbit deals are still live and in stock but they will likely expire soon.

Summer is here and so is Prime Day. And this combo is about to pay off for you in a big way. Every Fitbit fitness tracker and smartwatch is on sale at Amazon, ranging from discounts as low as the $50 Fitbit Alta HR (was $129) to the $170 Fitbit Ionic GPS smartwatch (was $249).

Here's quick breakdown of all of the deals.

Fitbit Alta HR: was $129.95, now $49.99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Alta HR is one of Fitbit's best-selling fitness trackers for a reason. It offers continuous heart rate monitoring in addition to to your daily steps and workout intensity. The Alta HR also delivers auto exercise recognition and limited phone notifications.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite: was $159.95, now $119.95 @ Amazon

An affordable smartwatch that's great for working out, the Versa Lite can track your activity with 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as track your sleep. There are 15 exercise modes built in, and you can get app notifications from your phone.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: was $249.95, now $169.95 @ Amazon

The best Fitbit device for runners, the Fitbit Ionic is the only device from the company that offers built-in GPS, so you can easily track your pace, distance and more without your phone. This smartwatch also can store and play 300 songs, and you get up to four days of battery life. View Deal