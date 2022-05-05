F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream — how to watch for free and online

The very first F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream takes place this weekend — and it should be something special. Read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams with a VPN from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream starts at 8.30 p.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 8.

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria)

► U.K. — Sky Sports or Now

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV / ABC (race only)

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Miami is the first of two Grands Prix in the U.S. this year as F1 starts to take off in what had previously been a hard nut to crack. And the great news for American fans is that they'll be able to watch the entire race for free on ABC.

It's all part of the growth of the sport in the States, which has been driven (pardon the pun) partly by the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix and partly, presumably, by the fact that last season was packed with on-track drama.

The 2022 campaign looks to have plenty more of that, with Red Bull's Max Vestappen facing a new challenge this year, in the form of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won lost time out, at Imola, while Leclerc made a late mistake that dropped him to six. But the Ferrari driver still leads the championship by 27 points and will be eager to extend that here.

It'll also be interesting to see how Mercedes perform at the Miami International Autodrome; they'll seemingly be bringing upgrades to the street circuit with the hope of fixing the porpoising issues that have derailed Lewis Hamilton's title bid.

The action in Miami gets underway tomorrow at 2.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. BST with first practice, while qualifying is on Saturday and the race on Sunday. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream, potentially for FREE.

And don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

FREE Miami Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix.

American fans can also watch the race itself for free on ABC, though practice and qualifying will be on ESPN.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Miami Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ServusTV for Miami Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services. Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 Miami Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Coverage of the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream will be split between ABC and ESPN. ABC will have the race itself on Sunday, with various ESPN channels showing the three practice sessions and qualifying.

And for once, the timings should suit U.S. F1 fans — Practice 1 begins at 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT tomorrow, for instance, while qualifying is on Saturday afternoon and the race on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT.

Practice 1 - Friday, May 6 - 2.25PM - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, May 6 - 5.25PM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, May 7 - 12.55PM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Qualifying - Saturday, May 7 - 3.55PM - ESPN

Pre-race show - Sunday, May 8 - 2PM - ABC

Miami Grand Prix - Sunday, May 8 - 3.25PM - ABC

ABC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

ESPN is also available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Miami Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday (May 8).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the Miami Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Miami Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN.

F1 Miami Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Miami Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (May 6) with practice 1 and practice 2. Practice 3 and qualifying are on Saturday and the race itself is on Sunday (May 8).

Friday, May 6

Practice 1

2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. ET

11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m PT

7.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. BST

Practice 2

5.30 p.m. – 6.30 p.m. ET

2.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m PT

10.30 p.m. – 11.30 p.m. BST

Saturday, May 7

Practice 3

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

10 a.m. – 11 a.m PT

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST

Qualifying

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

1 p.m. – 2 p.m PT

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. BST

Sunday, May 8

Miami Grand Prix

3.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. ET

12.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m PT

8.30 p.m. – 10.30 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi