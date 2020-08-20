England vs Pakistan live stream: How to watch 3rd Test, start time, channels

England vs Pakistan live stream start time The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begins tomorrow (Aug. 21) at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. It continues through to Aug. 25, and broadcasts from the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. While those in the US and UK will pay to watch, it's free on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

The 3rd test of the England vs Pakistan live stream begins tomorrow and gives the Brit side something to fight hard for: the end of a decade-long streak. Yes, for 10 years, they've never beaten Pakistan, and after winning the first Test and drawing Test 2, a win is finally possible.

Test 2 saw strong performances by James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, banding together in the absence of Ben Stokes, who had to fly to New Zealand to visit his ailing father.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Baseball continues: MLB live streams 2020

The 61 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

England's also got a bit of a choice on its hands, as the upcoming Ashes series gives them reason to want to play Jofra Archer and Mark Wood more. Would this bet be worth it, when the hot hands are elsewhere?

So, can Pakistan keep its streak alive? They're still waiting on their batsmen to make it so. Here's everything you need to watch England vs Pakistan live streams this week:

How to watch England vs Pakistan with a VPN

You don't need to miss a single moment just because you're away from home. You can watch England vs Pakistan's 3rd test live stream on the road, with the services you already pay for -- even if you've hit a road block with geo restrictions.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

England vs Pakistan live streams in the U.S.

American Cricket fans may be few, but they probably know where to watch. In the U.S. we'll catch the 3rd Test of England vs Pakistan live on Willow TV (or discovering that it exists) to live stream England vs Pakistan. You can buy Willow TV outright for $9.99 per month, or get it with Sling TV's $9.99 World Sports package.

England vs Pakistan live streams are free in Pakistan

The 3rd Test of England vs Pakistan (much like the first and second) will be live on Sony Ten as well as the free state-owned PTV Sports.

Each day's play of the 2nd Test starts at 3 p.m. PAK.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in the U.K.

Over in the UK, the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test is exclusive to Sky Sports . Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the second Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

Looking for an alternative?if you get a Now TV Sky Sports pass , you can get all 11 of the Sky Sports channels, with pricing starting at £9.99 for 1 day (and £33.99 for 1 month).

For those watching all three Tests, the monthly package is probably the way to go, as you'll get the whole England vs Pakistan Test series, along with F1 live stream action.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in Australia

Our friends down under should turn to Kayo Sports to watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test.