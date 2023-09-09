Eagles vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The Eagles vs Patriots live stream catches two teams that went through very different 2022 seasons. In the second year of Jalen Hurts leading the Eagles, Philly not only made it to the Super Bowl, but also saw Hurts finish second in the MVP voting. But in the second year of the Mac Jones era in New England, the Pats fell flat and missed the playoffs. Jones and the Patriots will look to get back on track starting with this NFL live stream .

Eagles vs Patriots channel, start time The Eagles vs Patriots live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 10.

• Time — 4.25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A year ago, the biggest question facing the Philadelphia Eagles was whether or not Jalen Hurts “was the guy?” Well, Hurts answered that question with a big fat YES last season.

Now, the biggest question surrounding the Eagles is: “Can they get back to the Super Bowl?” If they do, it will be with two new coordinators. Both Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathon Gannon (Cardinals) left for head coaching jobs. Sean Desai takes over the defense for Gannon, while Brian Johnson was elevated from the Eagles' QB coach to offensive coordinator. This game will mark Johnson's first as an NFL playcaller.

The Eagles also look to get a lot of help defensively from a couple of young, former Georgia Bulldogs. Second-year players, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis are taking on bigger roles. Dean is now the team's starting middle linebacker, while Davis is expected to see his snap count go up significantly at defensive tackle. They're now joined by rookies Jalen Carter (DT) and Nolan Smith (EDGE). Carter, the ninth overall pick in April's draft, is expected to have an immediate impact for Philadelphia.

The Patriots are entering year three of the Mac Jones era. Year one ended with a 10-7 regular season record and a first-round playoff exit. Last season, the team took a step back. The Pats dropped to 6-7 in games started and finished by Jones and failed to make the playoffs. A lot of that regression can be chalked up to coaching. Bill Belichick tabbed long-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be the play-caller on the offensive side of the ball last season, resulting in a huge drop-off in production. The Pats scored 17 fewer offensive touchdowns last season than the previous year.

To help Jones and the offense bounce back, Belichick brought in a familiar face. Bill O’Brien returns to New England after stints as a head coach for Penn State University and a little over six-year run leading the Houston Texans. O’Brien spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

According to DraftKings the Eagles are 4-point road favorites against the Patriots with an over/under of 45.

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Eagles vs Patriots the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Patriots game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Eagles vs Patriots.

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Eagles vs Patriots on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Eagles vs Patriots live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams via Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.