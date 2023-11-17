Eagles vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 11 online

The Eagles vs Chiefs live stream catches Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head as they meet for the first time since Super Bowl 57. Kansas City took the title in that meeting with a 38-35 win thanks to a near perfect second-half performance by Mahomes and the Chiefs. The great thing about his NFL live stream is that it will be a Super Bowl 57 rematch, while it could also be a Super Bowl 58 preview. The game will also feature the Kelce brothers — Jason and Travis — facing off against each other, as well as a visit by the most famous pop star on the planet — and her parents.

Eagles vs Chiefs channel, start time TheEagles vs Chiefs live stream airs on Monday, Nov. 20.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Nov. 21) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 21)

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Heading into Week 11, Philadelphia is putting together another stellar season as they own the best record in the NFL at (8-1). Quarterback Jalen Hurts is leading an offensive attack that ranks third in the NFL averaging 28 points per game. Individually, Hurts' 97 passer rating is among the top 10 in the league, just ahead of Mahomes' 96.7 rating.

The biggest difference for this year Eagles' team compared to last year is their pass defense has left a lot to be desired. A season ago, Philly was one of the best at stopping the air attack. They went from the third best in 2022 to the fifth worst this year. Its a jump from a 81.6 passer rating to 99.4.

The Chiefs (7-2) own the second-best record in the NFL, a distinction they share with three other teams heading into this week.

If anything is different this season for the Chiefs, it’s that their defense is outperforming Mahomes and the offense. Last season K.C. was the top ranked offense scoring 29 points per game, while this year they’re scoring a full touchdown less per game. That knocks their ranking all the way down to 13th in the NFL. Meanwhile, their defense is holding teams to just 15.9 points per game, second best in the league and tops in the AFC.

A similarity for both defenses is that they can still get after the quarterback. The Eagles and Chiefs were first and second in the NFL last season in sacks and this year they around near that same standard. Kansas City has tallied 31 sacks this year (t-3rd) while Philadelphia has 30 (t-4th).

HISTORY WATCH: Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid is one win away from becoming K.C.’s all-time winningest coach. He enters this game tied with the first coach in Chiefs’ history, Hank Stram at 124 wins. Reid is already the winningest coach in Philadelphia history, where coached for 14 seasons. His next win will make him the only coach in NFL history to be the all-time wins leader for two different franchises.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as a 2.5-point against the Eagles. The over/under is 45.5. The Eagles are a +124 bet on the moneyline.

Will Taylor Swift attend Eagles vs Chiefs?

(Image credit: Alamy)

OMG you guyssssss! Looks like we're gonna have TayTay in attendance for a fifth time as her romance with Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce continues to blossom.

Last week, during the Chiefs bye week, Travis travel to Argentina to attend Swift's concert for her Era's Tour. There, he took a big step in their relationship meeting Taylor's dad, Scott.

Now, it appears the whole family is meeting Monday night at Arrowhead. E! News is reporting Swift will have here parents, Andrea and Scott at the game where they will meet Donna and Ed Kelce.

For even more family fun, Travis will be playing against his brother, Eagles' All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

Strict football fans beware, many MANY cutaways will be coming on the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast.

How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Eagles vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, both of which are carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday, Nov. 20.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Eagles vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Eagles vs Chiefs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Eagles vs Chiefs is available on TSN1/3/4 and RDS.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Eagles vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.