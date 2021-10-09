Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 5 game online

The Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream catches a (3-1) Tampa team taking on a (1-3) Miami squad. The Bucs will try to use a budding run game, while Jacoby Brissett will look to build off his best performance of the year NFL live stream.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 10)

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brady and the Bucs are coming off an emotional 19-17 victory in Foxoboro. Brady had modest numbers in his return to a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium. The 44-year-old completed 22-of-his-43 passes for 269 yards, with no touchdowns and his lowest passer rating since November of last season. This game against the Dolphins will mark Brady's first entering as the NFL's all-time passing leader after moving past Drew Brees last week.

Don't tell opposing defenses just yet, but the Bucs may have finally figured out how to use Leonard Fournette. The running back took the Pats for a season high 91 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 47 yards. Tampa Bay will look to keep that ground game going as they host Miami.

After winning their first game of the season The Dolphins have lost three straight, including last week’s 27 -17 loss to the Colts. Miami was able to get a field goal after a muffed punt by Indy gave them great field position just six minutes into the game, but then they were kept off the scoreboard until Jacoby Brissett hit Mike Gesicki on a 1-yard Touchdown pass at the 10:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

Brissett, who took over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in week two, has mostly struggled over the 11-plus quarters he’s had the starters reigns. He’s posted a 77.8 passer rating in total, but did have a strong game last week a against his old team. Brissett took the Colts for 280 yards on 20-of-30 passing with two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are a HUGE 10-Point favorite against the Dolphins. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, Dolphins vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 10th)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Buccaneers.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Dolphins vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.