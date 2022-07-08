Djokovic vs Norrie live stream: How to watch Wimbledon semi-final for free, time, channels

The Djokovic vs Norrie live stream will show you the sole remaining men's semi-final at Wimbledon 2022 and reveal who'll face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

With Rafael Nadal having to pull out of today's other semi-final — handing Kyrgios a walkover — the winner here will fancy their chances of taking the Wimbledon 2022 title. That's not to diminish Kyrgios' abilities, because he's a very good player — but he's not won 22 Grand Slams as Nadal has.

Djokovic has 20 Slams of his own, of course, including six previous Wimbledon titles. What's more, he's won the past three tournaments, going back to 2018, and has now won 26 straight matches at the All England Club. That's some record.

Norrie doesn't have the same kind of pedigree (yet), but his world ranking of 12 shows he's at least in with a chance here. Then again, this is his first ever Wimbledon semi-final, so much will depend on how he deals with the occasion.

Will Djokovic make it through to another Wimbledon final? Find out by watching the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream.

Plus, don't forget to also check out our 2022 Wimbledon live streams hub for the full schedule, seedings and more.

FREE Djokovic vs Norrie live streams

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy a FREE Djokovic vs Norrie live stream.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) has the rights to the action and will be showing every ball, every rally and every point of the match.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Djokovic vs Norrie live streams around the world

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the tennis.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Djokovic vs Norrie live stream will be shown on ESPN3 as part of its extensive coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN3. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, and offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news — Brits will be able to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

It's not yet clear which channel it will show on, but our guess would be BBC One. But you'll definitely find it on BBC iPlayer either way, as that will be showing action from all 18 courts via BBC Red Button. You'll also be able to find it on the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website.

On holiday right now? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the BBC iPlayer from wherever you are, so long as you have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN (opens in new tab) or RDS (opens in new tab) streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will be able to watch the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream on Channel Nine or on its on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab).

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match. While big ties such as the Djokovic vs Norrie live stream will probably be on the service, to be sure of watching every Wimbledon 2022 match, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll want a subscription to Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the Wimbledon live streams, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams, Champions League soccer coverage and a huge amount of live rugby.