Disney Plus will be on Amazon Fire TV (and Fire tablets) after all

After more than a month of audiences waiting with bated breath, Disney and Amazon found a way to make it work. Amazon just announced that Disney Plus will in fact be on Fire TV devices.

Specifically, Amazon broke the news in an email sent to the press that announced Disney Plus will be available on "Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets."

While Disney Plus was already confirmed for Android, Amazon Fire support is different because the Fire OS fork of Android has its own app store. Amazon devices were initially left off of the list of supported hardware for Disney Plus, but it looks like the companies came to an agreement.

Audiences can download the Disney Plus app by simply saying "Alexa, open Disney Plus" into an Alexa Voice Remote, an Echo device or the Fire TV Cube. Alexa support is also available on the content level, so you can say "Alexa, play The Mandalorian" to open the highly anticipate show, or perform a search, such as "Alexa, find Marvel movies."

This brings Fire TV to the family of other devices that will stream the library from the House of Mouse starting next Tuesday (Nov. 12). The other devices getting Disney Plus include Rokus, Google Chromecast, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, Android and Android TV, Apple TV, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android-based Sony Smart TVs and Chromebooks.