Don't wait for Prime Day! Amazon's best streaming stick is already on sale

If you’re after a fast, feature-packed streaming stick without overspending, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one to grab this Prime Day. It’s currently $32 at Amazon, down from $59 — a solid price for a streamer that supports 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Wi-Fi 6E for smoother performance.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Amazon's streamer packs quite a punch. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers crystal-clear content with all the premium features (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Atmos audio), while Wi-Fi 6E and beefed-up processing ensure everything runs smoothly. Plus, the Alexa remote puts total TV control at your fingertips.

With Amazon’s original Fire TV Stick now phased out, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has stepped up as the flagship choice. It’s one of the most capable streaming devices in Amazon’s lineup, offering Wi-Fi 6E, faster performance and crisp 4K resolution — all at a price that’s hard to beat during Prime Day.

You’ll get smooth access to all the major platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video, and the speed boost is noticeable. Menus are snappy, apps load quickly and there’s none of the lag you might remember from older or cheaper streaming sticks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the key features here is Wi-Fi 6E support, which means faster, more stable streaming, which is especially useful for 4K content and busy households. Even if you don’t have a compatible router yet, it’s a future-proof feature that helps keep your setup running smoothly.

The Alexa Voice Remote is another bonus, giving you quick control over volume, navigation, and even helping you find a misplaced remote with the Fire TV app. At $32 for Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a serious step up from Amazon’s retired base model and a smart upgrade if you want better streaming.

