How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney Plus release date, cast, reviews and more

Raya and the Last Dragon details Release date: Friday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET (Disney Plus)

Directors: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong

Run-time: 114 min

Age rating: PG

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Gather the entire family on the couch and grab some popcorn because it's almost time to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus. The animated fantasy adventure film is the latest title available through Disney Plus Premier Access.

Raya and the Last Dragon centers on courageous warrior princess Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) from Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save the humans. Now, 500 years later, the monsters have returend and Raya seeks out the last dragon in order to stop them for good.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to open in theaters; however, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led Disney to revise its release plan. Now, the film will stream on Disney Plus Premier Access, which means you'll need to pay on top of your subscription to watch. The feature debuted with Mulan last summer.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus. And check out the trailer below:

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus

Raya and the Last Dragon will begin streaming Friday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

Viewers will need a Disney Plus subscription and pay for Premier Access, which costs $29.99. Once purchased, you can watch Raya and the Last Dragon as many times as you'd like.

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Raya and the Last Dragon cast

The voice cast of Raya and the Last Dragon is led by Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior princess of Kumandra’s Heart Land who has been training to become a Guardian of the Dragon Gem.

She's joined by Awkafina as Sisu, a young water dragon who can transform into a human and is the last of her kind in existence.

Other Raya and the Last Dragon cast members include:

Gemma Chan as Namaari, a warrior princess of the Fang Land and Raya's enemy

Daniel Dae Kim as Chief Benja, chief of Kumandra’s Heart Land and Raya's father

Sandra Oh as Virana, chieftess of the Fang land and Namaari's mother

Benedict Wong as Tong, a warrior giant

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend and armadillo/pill bug hybrid

Izaac Wang as Boun, the 10-year-old owner of a boat restaurant called the Shrimporium in Tail Land

Thalia Tran as Little Noi, a toddler con artist in Talon Land

Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, chieftess of the Talon land

Patti Harrison as the chieftess of the Tail land.

Ross Butler as the chief of the Spine land

Raya and the Last Dragon reviews

The reviews of Raya and the Last Dragon are almost universally positive. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

Beatrice Loayza, The New York Times: "Raya and company traverse multiple lands to collect the scattered pieces of the stone, giving the creators an excuse to indulge in expansive world-building, while snappy editing and rousingly choreographed action scenes animate these settings with comic strip panache."

Dirk Libbey, CinemaBlend: "After nearly 12 months of having few blockbuster films to enjoy, Raya succeeds at being several types of features at once. It's an animated family adventure. It's a moving and emotional drama. And, perhaps most surprisingly, it's an absolutely kick-ass martial arts flick."

Alison Willmore, Vulture: "Raya and the Last Dragon is a reminder of the things that Disney has always been capable of doing so well at its heights, a marvel of character design, world-building, and canny choices."

Sandie Angulo Chen, Common Sense Media: T"he movie's bursts of peril and moments of grief are balanced by a lot of levity (little Noi is hilarious, and Sisu, like the comedian who plays her, is irresistibly charming) and heart. Humor is threaded throughout Raya and the Last Dragon, and Tuk Tuk is an adorable animal sidekick."

Inkoo Kang, The Hollywood Reporter: "Raya and the Last Dragon occasionally crawls, but most of the time it’s got urgency and momentum to spare. Just as impressively, it builds to a deeply moving climax whose resolution is unexpected yet consummate. This is a film that knows how to soar."