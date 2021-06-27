Clippers vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Clippers vs Suns start time, channel The Clippers vs Suns live stream will begin Monday, June 28th at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Clippers vs Suns live stream has Phoenix eyeing their first Finals appearance since the days of Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson as Los Angeles is just trying to force another game after this NBA playoffs live stream .

Both the Clippers and Suns head into Game 5 looking to improve upon their awful offensive outputs in Los Angeles. As Suns’ head coach Monty Williams put it, Game 4 “wasn’t offense 101,” but rather “a slugfest.” The Clippers and Suns struggled from the floor. Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined to shoot 14-for-44 for Phoenix, while Reggie Jackson and Paul George combined to shoot 13-for-44 for Los Angeles.

Those numbers are obviously not ideal. The Suns were in-part, saved by their third best scoring option of the night, Deandre Ayton who netted 19 points and pulled down a playoff-career-high 22 rebounds.

Phoenix looked to be on their way to an easy victory as they took a 14-point lead into halftime, but the Clippers fought back. L.A. outscored the Suns by 11 in the third quarter. Down the stretch it came down to foul shots. The Suns shot 85% from the free throw line compared to the Clippers who shot 65% and for the second time this series Paul George found himself at the line in a big moment.

With six seconds left in the game, George went to the free throw line with a chance to pull the Clippers to within one. He would miss the first one, forcing him to miss the second on purpose in an attempt to regain possession for a three-point opportunity. That opportunity never came. George finished with a team high 23 points.

Phoenix hosts Game 5 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 214.5. For any Clippers fans hoping for Kawhi Leonard will make a heroic return, Yahoo Sports is reporting that is highly unlikely as the two-time finals MVP isn’t expected to travel with the Clippers to Phoenix.

How to avoid Clippers vs Suns blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Suns live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Clippers vs Suns live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Clippers vs Suns airs on ESPN tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, June 28th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. But if you're trying to pick a new service for the NBA Playoffs, don't go with Fubo: it doesn't have TNT.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas). ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Clippers vs Suns live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports but no longer. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Clippers vs Suns live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Clippers vs Suns live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can see the Clippers vs Suns live stream on SportsNet, which can be added to your overall package. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.