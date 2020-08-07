Celtics vs Raptors live stream: How to watch the 2020 NBA season game

Celtics vs Raptors start time, channel The Celtics vs Raptors game starts at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, August 7) on TNT in the US and TSN1 in Canada.

The NBA restart continues and Friday night, you can watch the Celtics vs Raptors live stream to see No. 2 and 3 teams in the Eastern Conference duke it out.

The NBA season resumed last week, with games played for the first time since March 11. The NBA bubble season is taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Celtics vs Raptors game is one of the "seeding games" to finish out the regular season, before the playoffs begin.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch online

MLB live streams 2020 season: What to know

The Celtics vs Raptors game should be a tough battle. The reigning champion Raptors are just a few games behind the leading Milwaukee Bucks, and the Celtics just a few games behind Toronto. So, this match is critical to playoff seeding.

The Celtics are led by the superstar trio of Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The latter two have been on fire in the bubble, while Walker has been nursing a sore knee. He is expected to play in the game against the Raptors, though.

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers, the Raptors have remained contenders to make the finals again thanks to a hard-nosed defense led by veteran Kyle Lowry.

Here's everything you need to watch Celtics vs Raptors live stream tonight:

How to avoid Celtics vs Raptors blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Celtics vs Raptors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Celtics vs Raptors live streams in the US

For U.S. viewers, the Celtics vs Raptors live stream will be broadcast on TNT. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6. TNT is included with most cable and satellite packages.

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

If you've cut the cord and you're looking for an all-encompassing streaming option, TNT is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services around. While TNT is in both of the $30 per month Sling Blue and Orange packages, each has certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

TNT is a part of all Sling TV packages. If you go with Sling Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, so it's a great option for sports lovers as well. Or you could get Sling Orange + Blue for all the sports coverage you want.View Deal

Celtics vs Raptors live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can watch the Celtics vs Raptors live stream on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Raptors live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Celtics vs Raptors on TSN, which is available via cable packages. It's going to be on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.