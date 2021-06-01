Celtics vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Celtics vs Nets start time, channel The Celtics vs Nets live stream is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT today (June 1).

It will air on TNT.

Is the Celtics vs Nets live stream going to be closing time for Brooklyn? If Jayson Tatum posts another 50-point game, the answer is probably no. That said, we've got everything you need to watch this NBA playoffs live stream .

That said, the Nets' all-star trio of Durant, Harden and Irving may just be too much. They're the first triumverate to score 200 points over the course of two playoff games, enough to give the rest of the east the heebie jeebies about coming to Brooklyn.

For the Celtics, the big questions aren't just with Tatum. Kemba Walker's not cleared to play yet, and he missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his left knee. And since Boston can't expect Tatum to go wild at the hoop again, the Celtics will be hoping to not lose another player (Jaylen Brown going down was bad enough).

Sadly (for Boston fans), all signs point to the Celtics' season being over. All of the above just puts too much momentum in Brooklyn's corner, and too many questions on Boston's ability to score.

The Nets go into Game 5 as 12.5-point favorites, and the over-under is at 231.5 points.

How to avoid Celtics vs Nets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Celtics vs Nets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Celtics vs Nets airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. This game is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Celtics vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Celtics vs Nets live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.