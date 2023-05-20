Celtics vs. Heat live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 3, start time, channel

Miami's going home in the Celtics vs. Heat live stream, and hoping to end it there. After two NBA Playoff live streams in Boston, where the home team, the Celtics now have to do it (win) on the road.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 live stream cheat sheet Date: Sunday (May 21)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: TNT on Sling TV

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

Boston learned that the Heat provide a true threat: they never give up. In Game 2, Miami erased two 12-point deficits, one in the 2nd and one in the 4th quarter. Oh, and Jimmy Butler taught Grant Williams to avoid giving him more motivation. The two went forehead-to-forehead, and it led to Butler earning four 4th quarter field goals against Williams.

Now, Boston needs to win both of their road games, just like Miami did. Anything else puts them one loss away from the off-season.

DraftKings, at the time of publication, has the odds for the Celtics (-150) as slight favorites, and Heat (+130) as the underdogs. So, betting $150 on the Celtics would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the Heat would net you $130.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream online (and make sure to watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream for Game 3):

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the Celtics vs. Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Celtics vs. Heat live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Celtics vs. Heat live stream is on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Friday (May 19).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has TNT. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month!

Celtics vs. Heat series schedule

All times Eastern

* = if necessary

Game 1: Heat 123 , Celtics 116

, Celtics 116 Game 2: Heat 111 , Celtics 105

, Celtics 105 Game 3: @ Miami on Sun., May 21 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

Game 4: @ Miami on Tue., May 23 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

*Game 5 @ Boston on Thu., May 25 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

*Game 6 @ Miami on Sat., May 27 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

*Game 7 @ Boston on Mon., May 29 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

Celtics vs. Heat live streams around the world

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in the U.K. can watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena. It begins at 1:30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Celtics vs. Heat live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on SportsNet. It's airing on SN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Celtics vs. Heat live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports, a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Celtics vs. Heat live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.