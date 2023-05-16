7 top new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more (May 16-23)

Let's-a go watch the biggest new movies of the week. Yes, folks, if the iconic mustachioed face above didn't give it away, we've got good news: you can watch the Mario movie online this week. Normally, we'd expect a longer wait for a successful movie like this, but we're not going to ask questions.

Also, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania finally hits Disney Plus, so hold-outs can finally see the movie that has everyone grumbling. Over on Netflix, we've got a missing-person thriller with tons of twists and a unique point of view.

HBO Max is also proving why it's one of the best streaming services, offering up a documentary about legendary musician Donna Summer. Over on Hulu, there's a new version of an old classic.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Digital)

Mario's second attempt to become a movie star turned out to be the charm, as a super-stacked cast breathed life into a straightforward adaptation of the Nintendo series.

Thanks to the magic of warp pipes, the plumber/brother/New Yorker duo of Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) get into a whole load of trouble that they didn't see coming. Mario is thrown into Mushroom Kingdom, and Luigi's tossed into an adjacent land where the diabolical Bowser (Jack Black) is on a warpath. The Koopa king only truly wants one thing: the hand of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in wedded matrimony.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie's plot is nothing to write home about, the movie is a lot of fun. While a metric ton of fan service can be credited for some of that, there are a bunch of delightfully memorable bits in the movie, such Bowser's musical number, Luigi's time in jail and everything surrounding Donkey Kong.

Buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab) and other digital retailers right now (released Tuesday, May 16)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney Plus)

Paul Rudd returns as ex-con turned Avenger (he's an Avenger, right?) Scott Lang, whose family somehow manages to put him in even more danger. In an effort to communicate with the Quantum Realm, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) sends their whole family into the mysterious hidden world.

There, malicious ruler Kang (Jonathan Majors) is trying to break free, and offers Lang a deal for his escape. The only catch? Kang's not to be trusted, something Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) already knew.

Quantumania is one of the worst-reviewed Marvel movies ever (right next to Eternals), but it has some redeeming parts, such as the weirdo aliens that the Langs meet.

Majors, at the time of publishing, is currently facing assault charges after being arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Watch on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting tomorrow (releases Wednesday, May 17)

Pearl (Showtime)

The second chapter of Ti West's horror trilogy about fame and movies, Pearl shows us how a need to escape a suffocating living situation can drive you bonkers. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, Pearl (Mia Goth) lives with her sick, and barely functional, father (Matthew Sunderland) and her strict mother Ruth (Tandi Wright) who guilt-trips her constantly.

But once she discovers the cinema, and finds out about a casting call, Pearl sees an opportunity that she refuses to let slip away. Goth delivers a strong leading performance that helps drive what is, at times, a slow and simmering movie. Her increasingly unhinged energy doesn't quite match anything in the small town she's stuck in, and that's the point.

Watch on Showtime (opens in new tab) (released today, May 16)

Missing (Netflix)

Missing, a sequel of sorts to 2018's Searching, shows audiences a hunt for a missing person entirely from the vantage point of the many computer screens connected to the disappearance. But high schooler June (Storm Reid) doesn't know that yet, as the film starts off with the teen throwing a party while her single mother Grace (Nia Long) is on vacation with her new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung).

But when Grace doesn't come home, the search begins, and sends June down a rabbit hole of secrets and surprises. While the FBI gets involved, June finds true help from Javier (Joaquim de Almeida), a gig economy worker who goes above and beyond.

At times far-fetched and definitely a bit silly, Missing is as thrilling as it is visually unique. If you're anything like me, you'll spend the last half-hour on the edge of your couch, practically screaming at the TV (in a good way).

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Saturday (May 20)

White Men Can't Jump (Hulu)

The eternal case of "don't judge a book by its cover" extends to this revival of the hoop flick about how you can't measure a basketball player by his lack of melanin. Kamal (Sinqua Walls) doesn't understand that, though, and writes off Jeremy (Jack Harlow) the second he walks onto the court. Surprise, though: he got game.

Co-written and produced by Kenya Barris (Black-ish), this "retelling" of White Men Can't Jump looks fun. Unnecessary? Possibly. Rapper Vince Staples and the late Lance Reddick co-star.

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) this Friday (May 19)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO Max)

Some younger audiences will get the musical education that they've needed from Love to Love You, Donna Summer debuts on HBO Max. The documentary follows Summer's career from Germany to New York, and tells its story through photography and never-before-seen home video footage. Some of the latter was even shot by Summer herself.

The film shows both sides of Summer's life, from her time in the public eye to the secrecy she used to keep things from those around her.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) this Saturday (May 20)

Polite Society (Digital)

Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) is a teen with a dream not even most loving parents could encourage: she wants to be a stunt woman. Fortunately, her friends believe in her, including her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya). Unfortunately, a suitor with nefarious intentions seeks to marry Lena.

And, now, Lena's best hope are the skills she helped Ria discover. An amazingly unlikely action movie that's filled with fighting and fierce outfits.

Buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab) and other digital retailers right now (released Tuesday, May 16)