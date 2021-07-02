Bucks vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Bucks vs Hawks start time, channel The Bucks vs Hawks live stream will begin Saturday, July 3rd at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Hawks live stream puts Atlanta back on their home court as they look to stave off elimination, while Milwaukee hopes to end this series in this NBA playoffs live stream .

This Eastern Conference Final has come down to who can embrace the “next man up mentality” the best. The Hawks are still without Trae Young, while the Bucks continue to wait on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. Game 5 was the second straight game Young missed after suffering a bone bruise in Game 3. It also marked the first game Antetokounmpo missed after he hyperextended his knee.

For the Bucks, it wasn’t who will step up, but how many will rise to the occasion. Led by 33 points from Brook Lopez, four players finished with at least 22 points for Milwaukee as they won a Giannis-less Game 5, 123-112 and now lead the series, 3-2. Khris Middleton finished the night with another double-double, his seventh of the postseason, 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Lopez helped the Bucks start strong with two big blocks in the first two minutes of the opening quarter before he went on to score 12 of his 33 points. Milwaukee would close out the quarter with a 14-point lead. As a team, the Bucks rode their big man and overall interior play to outscore the Hawks in the paint, 66-36.

Atlanta held out hope for Trae Young’s return until the last minute. The Hawks’ leading scorer was a gametime decision prior to Game 5, but couldn’t go. They will try the same approach Saturday night. While Lopez was leading the charge in Giannis’ absence Thursday, Bogdan Bogdanovic was trying to keep the Hawks in the game. The 28-year-old Serbian shooting guard dropped a playoff career-high 28 points while shooting 7-for-16 from three.

The Hawks host the Bucks in Game 6 as 1-point favorites. The over/under is 216.

How to avoid Bucks vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Bucks vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Hawks airs on TNT, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 3rd.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Hawks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Bucks vs Hawks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Main Event, Mix and Arena will all have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Hawks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event, as TSN1 will have the Bucks vs Hawks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.