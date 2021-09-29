Book of Boba Fett release date revealed for late December

Strap on your jetpacks: Disney's announced when The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney Plus. The series, originally announced as a surprise in the end of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale, is coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 29.

Disney also gave us a tease of the storyline, with the press release noting that the series "finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate." Of course, this could have been pieced together from the end of The Mandalorian.

The key art released for The Book of Boba Fett shows the bounty hunter sitting atop a throne decorated with glyphs in a darkened room. The message is clear: Fett's at the top of the criminal underworld of Tatooine, but threats are lurking behind every corner.

Check out the poster for yourself:

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

The announced cast of The Book of Boba Fett is still limited to Temuera Morrison (Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Shand), who are reprising their roles from The Mandalorian. We expect at least some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe to appear.

Morrison debuted in the Star Wars world in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, with the role of Jango Fett the "father" of Boba Fett, a genetic clone. He returned in Episode III – The Revenge of the Sith to voice clones, including those of Boba Fett.

Wen appeared in four episodes of The Mandalorian season 2, with the mercenary and assassin character Shand, who had been saved by Boba Fett before her appearance. She also lent her voice as Shand to the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Speculation as to a second season of The Book of Boba Fett has been floated since "Book of Boba Fett S.1" appears on the wrap-gifts given to the staff, as a S.1 implies the potential for a S.2.