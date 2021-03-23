Black Widow release date just changed — and it’s coming to Disney Plus

Were you expecting the Black Widow release date to stick to May 7? Well, Disney just flipped the script. Black Widow, the movie that Disney seemed dead-set against putting on Disney Plus will debut on the streaming service the same day it his theaters — July 9.

The movie won't be free, though, but behind the Disney Plus Premier Access paywall. This is the big news out of Disney's movie releases announcement, which also sees Cruella hitting theaters and Disney Plus on Friday, May 28. Disney's not putting all movies behind the paywall, though, as the Disney + Pixar movie Luca will debut for free on Disney Plus, just like Soul did this past December.

Disney has not announced pricing for Cruella or Black Widow, but one would assume they'll stick to $30. While that's a great price for a family skipping the theaters, it's awfully high when normal video-on-demand movies cost $15 or $20. HBO Max, for example, is giving away free big-time Warner Bros. Pictures movies with its $15 per month pricing.

This news means that all audiences can watch Black Widow on the same date, regardless of if they feel comfortable going back to theaters during the still-ongoing pandemic.

Disney also announced new theatrical release dates for five upcoming films, including the Marvel movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Free Guy on August 13, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021

The King’s Man on December 22, 2021

Deep Water on January 14, 2022

Death on the Nile on February 11, 2022

The move to put Black Widow on Premier Access is a no-brainer if you ask us. We've been waiting forever for it, as Black Widow was one of the few Avengers characters to not have a solo movie until now. Plus, the original release date was May 2020, and the movie was delayed multiple times since, with this being the most recent — pushing the film back from May to July.