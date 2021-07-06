Succession season 3 teaser trailer pits Logan vs Kendall

Dad's mad — and ready to grind bones to make his bread — in the first Succession season 3 teaser trailer. The Emmy-winning HBO drama returns this fall to follow up on the Roy family's feud over the future of their billion-dollar media company.

After betraying father Logan (Brian Cox), former number one boy Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) seeks to form alliances with his siblings. "Ask yourself," Kendall tells them in the teaser trailer, "do you want to be on the side of good or evil?"

Of course, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are always on their own sides, hoping to improve their fortunes within the Roy empire.

"If I back you against Dad,” Shiv says, probably to Kendall, "You would need to let me take over."

And let's not forget Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), who are also making moves to grab a piece of the pie — or at least, evade indictment and prison. In the Succession season 3 trailer, Tom does his best to scare Greg, but goes too far (as always).

Logan vs. Kendall looks to be an epic battle, with the patriarch not going quietly into the night. Both men will scramble to secure familial, political, and financial alliances in a bid to come out on top. In the clip, we see father and son try their best to intimidate each other, but only the former wins (and is laughing all the way).

The teaser provided a sneak peek at new addition Sanaa Lathan, who plays a high-profile lawyer named Lisa Arthur. Other new Succession season 3 cast members include Alexander Skarsgård as a tech founder, Adrien Brody as a billionaire investor and Hope Davis as the daughter of Senator Sandy Furness.

Succession season 3 is due to premiere this fall, though HBO hasn't set a specific date. Last year, the show won seven Emmys, including the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series.