MacBook Air deal just chopped $199 off at Amazon

It was bound to happen. Now that Apple's new MacBook Air is out, the previous Intel-powered MacBook Air is getting some massive price cuts.

Currently, you can get the Apple MacBook Air on sale for $849.99 at Amazon. That's $150 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this 2020 laptop. It also happens to be one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this week. (Note: Amazon offers an on-screen coupon that drops its price to $849.99 during checkout).

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's radically Magic Keyboard. It's on sale for $929 but you get an extra $79 off at the checkout stage for a final price of just $849.99. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,249. At final checkout, you get an extra $199 off for a final price of $1,049.99 — the cheapest price we've seen for this config.View Deal

When we tested the MacBook Air 2020 earlier on in the year, we were suitably impressed by its elegant design and powerful speakers, among a host of other features.

However, the MacBook Air's biggest upgrade is its new Magic Keyboard. It provides better key travel and a design that's set to be more durable than those of the older MacBook laptops. Other highlights include a vivid Retina Display, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, and powerful speakers.

We consider the latest MacBook Air to be very worthy of a spot on our best laptops list. Sure, there's the new Apple CPU-based MacBook Air, but at this price we can't resist the excellent Intel-based models.

