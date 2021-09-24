Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Sunday's Premier League action culminates in the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream. The north London rivals will be looking for more than just local bragging rights, however. The mood at both clubs is delicate, and the managers could do with a win to reassure fans and keep their ambitions for the season on track.

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Before the international break, Tottenham Hotspur were unbeaten in the Premier League and Arsenal had not even mustered a goal. Things have changed, somewhat. Spurs have gone on to lose to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, while Arsenal have found some form, beating both Burnley and Norwich by a goal to nil. Both teams progressed to the next stage of the Carabao Cup, but Spurs required penalties to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers after surrendering a 0-2 lead, while Arsenal defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0.

Questions remain at Tottenham Hotspur about the form of talisman striker Harry Kane. While he scored in the week, he appeared disinterested in the defeat to Chelsea. He is the top scorer in the North London derby in the Premier League era, with 11 goals. Spurs will need him to add to that tally on Sunday if they are to have a change of success. Tanguay N’Dombele is also vital to how Spurs play. The mercurial midfielder has been excellent in both his recent starts before fading as the game went on. Without him, Spurs lack creativity.

Arsenal will be hoping that some of their young guns like Emile Smith-Rowe and Bakayo Saka can make an impact in big games such as this. They will also require their own leading forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to step up. Granit Xhaka is back in contention having served a suspension following his red card against Manchester City. Fullback Kieran Tierney should be fine to start once again, despite his substitution against Burnley, while midfield Thomas Partey picked up valuable minutes during the week’s Carabao Cup tie.

For Spurs, wingers Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura remain doubts. That could mean that Spanish youngster Bryan Gil, who impressed on Wednesday against Wolves, comes into the team. Fellow new signings Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero are likely to continue in defence.

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur secured a win at home against Arsenal, but were beaten at the Emirates in March. Indeed, the Spurs away record against the Gunners is a poor one, which should give the home side and their fans some confidence going into the game.

The North London derby is back in front of a full crowd, but if you can’t be there, you can catch the game around the world thanks to the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream. We will show you how to watch it below.

And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website. The game kicks off at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN. View Deal

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.