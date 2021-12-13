Apple Watch 7 is $50 off right now — and it arrives before Christmas

Christmas is less than two weeks away, meaning holiday deals are getting hotter than ever. So whether you've been planning to get the latest Apple Watch model as a gift or simply to treat yourself, now's the time to act.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $349. That takes $50 (13%) off its original price of $399, making it one of the lower prices we've seen. Plus, thanks to Amazon's rapid delivery service, you can get it well before Christmas. It's worth noting that this particular deal only applies to the blue and green aluminum options. Make sure you act fast, though, as Apple wearables have a habit of selling out quickly during the holiday season.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $349. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. The Apple Watch 7 comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Cupertino's latest addition to its smartwatch library and is one of the wearable highlights of 2021, rivalling some of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to its predecessors, it boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. Overall, the Series 7 makes a perfect choice for both newbies and pros alike.

It also has a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch model, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more savings, check out our best gifts live blog, where we're covering the best holiday deals in real-time.